Former Florida State standout catcher Cal Raleigh stepped to the plate in the ninth inning of a tied game between his Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics on Friday evening. On a 3-2 count with two outs, Raleigh went and got a low pitch and drove it down the first base line for a solo shot to win the game and clinch a postseason berth for the Mariners - ending a 21-year drought.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO