Read full article on original website
Related
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
T.I.’s son speaks out after his recent arrest
T.I.’s son, King Harris, has been in the news a few times this year, but it hasn’t always been for the right reasons. In May 2022, Harris got into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees, which was caught on video. King Harris, who raps under the stage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family
It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy
On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
BET
Cardi B Celebrates Her 5th Wedding Anniversary With Offset, Says She's Ready For A 'Wedding'!
Cardi B and Offset celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on September 20 with a lovely candlelit dinner at an upscale restaurant. “You did THAT! Thank you, babe. I love you,” Cardi happily told her husband as they enjoyed a romantic evening filled with premium meats, decent sides, and fancy desserts.
Black Men Rip Ime Udoka For Cheating On Nia Long; Nia Long Responds
Cheating on Nia Long is crazy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Essence
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Comments / 2