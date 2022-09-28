ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Related
rolling out

T.I.’s son speaks out after his recent arrest

T.I.’s son, King Harris, has been in the news a few times this year, but it hasn’t always been for the right reasons. In May 2022, Harris got into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees, which was caught on video. King Harris, who raps under the stage...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Distractify

City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family

It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Oprah Winfrey
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson

Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
HIP HOP
Vibe

50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy

On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Black Twitter#Television#Xxl#Caresha Please
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy