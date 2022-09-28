ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3

SAN DIEGO -- — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye...
SAN DIEGO, CA
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: September 30

Pitcher Doc White completed one of the most amazing months in White Sox — and baseball — history, with a 4-0 win over the Yankees. Over the course of 18 days, White threw five consecutive shutouts (1-0 over Cleveland on September 12, 1-0 over St. Louis on September 16, 3-0 over Detroit on September 19, 4-0 over Philadelphia on September 24, and this game). He also pitched a shutout to start the month, 4-0 over Detroit on September 5.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Padres 1

The White Sox are out West to take on the Padres and their super-fun uniforms. Let’s see how Miguel Cairo runs them out tonight for this late game. Quite a few fans flocked to Petco Park for the final road series of the season. And others are surprisingly still...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Chicago Cubs release incredible drone tour of Wrigley Field

There are few things in sports more majestic than a baseball field. From little league all the way up to MLB, America's pastime is immortalized throughout the country with the diamond, grass outfield, and bleachers around it all. With that said, not all fields or stadiums are made alike, and...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox eliminated from playoffs: What went wrong?

A year ago, the White Sox were a team on the rise. A promising group of young players had just carried the team to its first ALDS appearance since 2008. Even in baseball’s softest and squishiest division, Chicago appeared a formidable club set to compete for years to come. But with their 8-4 loss to the Twins on Wednesday (their eighth defeat in a row), the 2022 White Sox were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo

Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/1/22

Last night wasn’t super fun at Yankee Stadium, as Aaron Judge was pitched around and held homerless while the Yankees’ offense could only manage a solo short porch special by Oswaldo Cabrera in a 2-1 loss in Baltimore. But hey, the nice thing about clinching the division earlier in the week is that I don’t really care! Giancarlo Stanton’s continued struggles at bat and the status of both Zack Britton and Clay Holmes are concerning for sure, but I will take those worries over an uncertain playoff spot. So we move on to today, where an ominous Ian-induced forecast threatens the matinee and Judge’s quest for 62:
BALTIMORE, MD

