Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Maris Jr: Bonds, McGwire illegitimate, Judge to be HR king
TORONTO — (AP) — Roger Maris Jr. considers the home run feats of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to be illegitimate and says Aaron Judge should be recognized as the holder of the big league season standard if the New York Yankees slugger hits No. 62.
Padres notes: Hoping Friday is Darvish's last regular-season start; Dixon gets first look
After Friday's start, Yu Darvish would be on regular rest for Game 162, but Padres hoping postseason berth is already wrapped up
ESPN
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3
SAN DIEGO -- — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: September 30
Pitcher Doc White completed one of the most amazing months in White Sox — and baseball — history, with a 4-0 win over the Yankees. Over the course of 18 days, White threw five consecutive shutouts (1-0 over Cleveland on September 12, 1-0 over St. Louis on September 16, 3-0 over Detroit on September 19, 4-0 over Philadelphia on September 24, and this game). He also pitched a shutout to start the month, 4-0 over Detroit on September 5.
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Padres 1
The White Sox are out West to take on the Padres and their super-fun uniforms. Let’s see how Miguel Cairo runs them out tonight for this late game. Quite a few fans flocked to Petco Park for the final road series of the season. And others are surprisingly still...
South Side Sox
Halfway to April Fools’ Day: White Sox win, 3-1, remain two games behind Cleveland in division race
[Don’t stumble out of the box here, people, scroll up to the top or all the way down to the bottom if you get lost.]. With a well-played, 3-1 win at San Diego on Friday night, the White Sox kept pace with the Cleveland Guardians and remained just two games back in the AL Central.
Why Ozzie says Blackout Game ‘best experience’ with Sox
Ozzie Guillen’s greatest achievement as White Sox manager undoubtedly was winning the 2005 World Series. But another memorable moment tops the list as his “best experience.”. “To me, it was my best experience — even better than the World Series,” said Guillen on “White Sox Pregame Live” Friday...
Yardbarker
Watch: Chicago Cubs release incredible drone tour of Wrigley Field
There are few things in sports more majestic than a baseball field. From little league all the way up to MLB, America's pastime is immortalized throughout the country with the diamond, grass outfield, and bleachers around it all. With that said, not all fields or stadiums are made alike, and...
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox eliminated from playoffs: What went wrong?
A year ago, the White Sox were a team on the rise. A promising group of young players had just carried the team to its first ALDS appearance since 2008. Even in baseball’s softest and squishiest division, Chicago appeared a formidable club set to compete for years to come. But with their 8-4 loss to the Twins on Wednesday (their eighth defeat in a row), the 2022 White Sox were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.
Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/1/22
Last night wasn’t super fun at Yankee Stadium, as Aaron Judge was pitched around and held homerless while the Yankees’ offense could only manage a solo short porch special by Oswaldo Cabrera in a 2-1 loss in Baltimore. But hey, the nice thing about clinching the division earlier in the week is that I don’t really care! Giancarlo Stanton’s continued struggles at bat and the status of both Zack Britton and Clay Holmes are concerning for sure, but I will take those worries over an uncertain playoff spot. So we move on to today, where an ominous Ian-induced forecast threatens the matinee and Judge’s quest for 62:
