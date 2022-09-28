Last night wasn’t super fun at Yankee Stadium, as Aaron Judge was pitched around and held homerless while the Yankees’ offense could only manage a solo short porch special by Oswaldo Cabrera in a 2-1 loss in Baltimore. But hey, the nice thing about clinching the division earlier in the week is that I don’t really care! Giancarlo Stanton’s continued struggles at bat and the status of both Zack Britton and Clay Holmes are concerning for sure, but I will take those worries over an uncertain playoff spot. So we move on to today, where an ominous Ian-induced forecast threatens the matinee and Judge’s quest for 62:

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO