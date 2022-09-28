Read full article on original website
Related
'I could work here': Oregon National Guard members assigned to serve at the state hospital return as full time employees
SALEM, Oregon — Oregon State Hospital is finding some relief from staffing shortages through a partnership developed during the pandemic with the Oregon National Guard. In the Summer of 2021 as COVID-19 peaked, guard members stepped up to fill staffing shortages at hospitals around the state. When OSH requested support, 32 guard members provided it, including Zenas Sigrah.
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
focushillsboro.com
Frank Gable’s Long-Running Murder Case In Oregon Is Finally Over. What Was The Matter?
Gable’s attorneys and the attorneys for the Oregon Department of Justice battled back and forth about whether or not he should be returned to jail. The three judges sitting on the appeals court panel decided to take a break without reaching a verdict. In 1989, the tragic murder of...
focushillsboro.com
OHA Is Being Sued By Three Significant Oregon Hospital Systems For Allegedly Providing Inadequate Mental Health Support
To file this claim, PeaceHealth, Providence Health and Services, and Legacy Health have teamed up. They contend that the Oregon Health Authority has not offered adequate assistance to those who require mental health care, especially those who are legally committed. Patients who are regarded to be a threat to themselves or others may be institutionalized against their will.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said. According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon Hospitals Sue the State, Search for Oakland Gunman Continues, and the Latest on Hurricane Ian
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Ahhh, wasn’t that...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon State Police seek public’s help to find whoever poached large bull elk
(Editor’s note: A full photo of the elk mentioned in this story can be seen below) Oregon State Police are asking the public’s help to find whoever shot a bull elk and left it to waste last week in Veronia. The large bull elk was reported on the...
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
opb.org
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution
Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
focushillsboro.com
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon State Warns About Student Loan Fraud. How Do Fraudsters Cheat People?
People are being cautioned about the rise in student loan scams by the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR). Scammers are inundating consumers with false offers for loan forgiveness and refinancing as a result of recent changes to federal student loan programs. The DFR advises individuals to disregard calls, emails,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon, Southwest Washington could see 1.5M people ask for food assistance this year, OFB says
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, President Biden talked about tangible ways to end hunger and improve public health by 2030 during the first White House conference on hunger since 1969. The head of the Oregon Food Bank was part of a national conference earlier this week and weighed in...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING
On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
987thebull.com
State Of Oregon And Several Local Tribes To Receive Federal Funding To Fight Opioid Crisis
PORLTLAND, Ore. – The Department of Health and Human Services is sending Oregon and several local tribes a combined almost $23 million dollars to help with the opioid crisis. Recipients and awards can be found below:. · $498,228 to the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon...
KGW
Oregon's long running murder case against Frank Gable comes to an end
Today the 9th circuit court of appeals upheld the ruling that tossed out Gable's conviction. Gable walked out of prison in the summer of 2019.
kptv.com
Oregon expands Medicaid program, $1.1 billion approved by federal government
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - An agreement between Oregon and the federal government on Wednesday will provide $1.1 billion in new federal funds and expand state health coverage for children and adults in need, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Over the next five years, Oregon will be testing first-in-the-nation changes...
Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’
On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
Two Years Later, Oregon's Drug Decriminalization is Not Going Well | Opinion
The decriminalization of lethal drugs in Oregon has failed those who are struggling with substance use disorders.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
Comments / 0