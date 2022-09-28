ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

'I could work here': Oregon National Guard members assigned to serve at the state hospital return as full time employees

SALEM, Oregon — Oregon State Hospital is finding some relief from staffing shortages through a partnership developed during the pandemic with the Oregon National Guard. In the Summer of 2021 as COVID-19 peaked, guard members stepped up to fill staffing shortages at hospitals around the state. When OSH requested support, 32 guard members provided it, including Zenas Sigrah.
OHA Is Being Sued By Three Significant Oregon Hospital Systems For Allegedly Providing Inadequate Mental Health Support

To file this claim, PeaceHealth, Providence Health and Services, and Legacy Health have teamed up. They contend that the Oregon Health Authority has not offered adequate assistance to those who require mental health care, especially those who are legally committed. Patients who are regarded to be a threat to themselves or others may be institutionalized against their will.
Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said. According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted...
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution

Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?

This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
Oregon State Warns About Student Loan Fraud. How Do Fraudsters Cheat People?

People are being cautioned about the rise in student loan scams by the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR). Scammers are inundating consumers with false offers for loan forgiveness and refinancing as a result of recent changes to federal student loan programs. The DFR advises individuals to disregard calls, emails,...
GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING

On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’

On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
