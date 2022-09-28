Read full article on original website
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
OHA Is Being Sued By Three Significant Oregon Hospital Systems For Allegedly Providing Inadequate Mental Health Support
To file this claim, PeaceHealth, Providence Health and Services, and Legacy Health have teamed up. They contend that the Oregon Health Authority has not offered adequate assistance to those who require mental health care, especially those who are legally committed. Patients who are regarded to be a threat to themselves or others may be institutionalized against their will.
Oregon: Terminating Bullying And Discrimination At School Events And In Athletics
Student activities and sporting competitions serve as a refuge of support and camaraderie for communities across Oregon. These events play a significant role in bringing students, family, and staff together in a spirit of community, competition, and celebration. Everyone who attends a school event benefits from the time and effort...
ODFW Asks Opening-Weekend Hunters To Acquire Deer Or Elk Samples For Chronic Wasting Disease
Big game hunters who are successful in tagging a deer or elk early in the season are encouraged by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to visit a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) check station on the opening weekend of any major rifle season in which they will be participating.
New Medicaid Plan Announced By The Oregon Health Authority Aims To Address The Underlying Causes Of Poor Health
With the help of $1.1 billion in federal funding, Oregon will be the first state in the country to experiment with a new Medicaid strategy. This money will be used to address problems like homelessness, food poverty, and child health care. These are some of the underlying factors that contribute...
Candidates For Governor Of Oregon Respond To The Uncommitted Inquiry And Civil Commitment Criteria
Candidates for governor of Oregon and state legislators have stated that they favor reviewing the laws governing compulsory mental healthcare and civil commitment. The investigative series “Uncommitted” looked into flaws in the mental healthcare system and showed how strict requirements for involuntary care can exacerbate a loop that fails persons with severe mental illness.
Oregon State Warns About Student Loan Fraud. How Do Fraudsters Cheat People?
People are being cautioned about the rise in student loan scams by the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR). Scammers are inundating consumers with false offers for loan forgiveness and refinancing as a result of recent changes to federal student loan programs. The DFR advises individuals to disregard calls, emails,...
After The Governor’s Debate, Betsy Johnson And Planned Parenthood Argue Over Endorsement
The political wing of Planned Parenthood has voiced opposition to remarks made by challenger Betsy Johnson at a Tuesday night debate in Bend. The discussion focused on whether Johnson, who is running as an independent, had been given the opportunity to compete for Planned Parenthood’s support. Following the discussion,...
Oregon May Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982, According To A Poll
According to a ballot released this week, Oregon voters may be able to elect their first Republican governor since the 1980s. According to a fair poll released by the Oregonian on Wednesday, 32% of Oregon voters said they would support Republican Christine Drazan. At 31 percent, Democratic candidate Tina Kotek and Drazan are tied, making this the second election in a row in which Kotek has come in last. 18 percent of voters favor independent candidate Betsy Johnson.
