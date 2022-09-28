Read full article on original website
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
Mountain towns prepare in case Southern governors send migrants to mountains
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) reached out to leaders of Colorado's mountain resort towns this week to offer assistance if governors of Florida or Texas send a group of migrants to the Colorado mountains, his office confirmed Wednesday. Leaders in Summit, Eagle and Pitkin counties said...
Migrant flight never arrives near Biden's coastal home after Delaware officials launch preparations
By early Tuesday evening, the plane hadn't arrived in the town of nearly 7,500 near Biden's vacation home. Flight trackers showed the plane instead went from Nashville to Teterboro, N.J.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border
A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
Texas rancher issues dire warning on border crisis, migrant influx: 'Coming to your town'
One Texas rancher issued a dire warning on the border crisis as the influx of migrants continues to spiral out of control, bombarding farmers and property owners near and far beyond the international border. Cline rancher John Sewell warned the crisis at the southern border has worsened under the Biden...
3 in Texas charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air
Three of the six migrants were held as material witnesses until their testimony could be recorded. The Salvadoran nationals said they had been driven to the airport to be flown deeper into the U.S.
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
Migrant arrests at southwestern border hit yearly record
The number of arrests of undocumented immigrants at the southwestern border reached a yearly record in August, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Arrests on the southern border were at 2,150,244 in the 11 months leading up to August, according to CBP data released Monday. The...
Arizona police seize 50 pounds of fentanyl pills, say drugs were smuggled from Mexico
Police in Arizona discovered 52 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills that were being smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, authorities said. The Ford Fusion sedan was pulled over on northbound I-19 near Sahuarita, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS)...
Texas city hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day
EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — U.S Border Patrol agents along the El Paso, Texas, sector of the southern border are encountering an average of 1,500 migrants each day amid controversy about the busing of migrants into U.S. sanctuary cities. The deputy city manager told NewsNation that at least nine...
New Mexico previously bused migrants during Trump years
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — When migrants overwhelmed cities and shelters in New Mexico in 2019, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham moved several dozen of them by bus from border communities to Denver, where Christian congregations volunteered to provide shelter and aid. Fast forward to 2022 and there is...
Migrants Promised a Flight to Delaware Were Instead Abandoned at a Motel
A second group of Texas migrants have been left scrambling to find resources after allegedly being offered transportation by the Florida government. In what was set to be a repeat of last week’s potentially illegal stunt that left 50 migrants stranded in Martha’s Vineyard, asylum seekers who were told they would be flown to Delaware were held for days in a San Antonio motel before being told their flight was ultimately canceled, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday. Despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office claiming the media fell for “disinformation” about the flight’s existence, preparations for it were well under...
Arizona Border Protection officers find thousands of 'rainbow colored' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills at one Arizona checkpoint over the weekend, including many that were "rainbow-colored: in separate loads, officials said. The busts were made at the Nogales Point of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, Port Director Michael Humphries tweeted. The drugs...
