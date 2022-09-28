ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
Fox News

13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border

A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
The Hill

Migrant arrests at southwestern border hit yearly record

The number of arrests of undocumented immigrants at the southwestern border reached a yearly record in August, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Arrests on the southern border were at 2,150,244 in the 11 months leading up to August, according to CBP data released Monday. The...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Texas city hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — U.S Border Patrol agents along the El Paso, Texas, sector of the southern border are encountering an average of 1,500 migrants each day amid controversy about the busing of migrants into U.S. sanctuary cities. The deputy city manager told NewsNation that at least nine...
EL PASO, TX
The Hill

These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained.  Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022.  Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
OREGON STATE
Rolling Stone

Migrants Promised a Flight to Delaware Were Instead Abandoned at a Motel

A second group of Texas migrants have been left scrambling to find resources after allegedly being offered transportation by the Florida government. In what was set to be a repeat of last week’s potentially illegal stunt that left 50 migrants stranded in Martha’s Vineyard, asylum seekers who were told they would be flown to Delaware were held for days in a San Antonio motel before being told their flight was ultimately canceled, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday. Despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office claiming the media fell for “disinformation” about the flight’s existence, preparations for it were well under...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments. Now, as LePage is running for a third term after a brief retirement to Florida, he rarely talks about Trump in public, and his advisers say LePage’s hiatus from politics changed him. He’s eager to show he’s smoothed over some of his own rough edges, though flashes of his fiery personality broke through recently at an event at a riverfront boatyard in Yarmouth, where he pledged to take on Democratic “elitists.” “I came from the streets. I was a fighter all my life,” LePage told workers. “I had to scrimp and save to eat and survive. I am a fighter.”
MAINE STATE

