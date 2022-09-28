ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to print from your iPhone or iPad

If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?

Is your computer filled with too many files and applications? If yes, getting rid of the apps you no longer need, like OneDrive is a good place to start. There are a few easy ways to remove OneDrive from your File Explorer. How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?. How...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Device#Microsoft Powerpoint#Mobile Device#Powerpoint#Microsoft 365#Tagging
CNET

Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files

Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to record phone calls on your iPhone

Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to uninstall Spotify on Windows 11

If you want to know how to uninstall Spotify on Windows 11/10, then read this post. Many Windows users have recently reported that the Spotify app is getting automatically installed on their devices with the latest Windows Update. This is quite inconvenient, as recent reports on the web indicate that the app is getting installed without their consent or any prior notification. If you’re also surprised to see the Spotify app on your Windows 11/10 PC and want to uninstall it immediately, then keep reading this post.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Android Devices
The Windows Club

How to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on Windows 11/10 PC

In this post, we will help you how to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on a Windows 11/10 PC. APNG (Animated Portable Network Graphics) files are similar to animated GIFs and have *.apng and *.png filename extensions. This file format also contains multiple frames (for animation sequences) and if you have some animated PNGs that you want to open or play, then we have covered multiple options in this post that you can use.
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

The best Mac desktop clients for Gmail aficionados

Here's the situation: I have a Mac, I need a desktop mail client, and I want it to work as seamlessly as possible with Gmail. Gmail has been my primary personal email provider since 2003. I've also had more than a dozen Google Workspace accounts over the years. I understand the issues inherent in an advertising company managing my email and keeping me locked into its ecosystem. But I dig Gmail's Vim-inspired shortcuts, its powerful search capabilities, its advanced filtering, its storage—and, of course, its availability in nearly any browser.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Cannot Connect to RDS Server after Server restart or Windows Update

If you cannot connect to RDS Server, maybe after Server restart or Windows Update on your computer, then this post may help you. RDS or Remote Desktop Services is a platform of choice providing secure mobile and remote desktop access. Errors might occur with RDS due to corrupted or damaged Windows files installed while updating Windows.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

How to fix app widgets not appearing on iOS 16 Lock Screen

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If a third-party app's Lock Screen widgets don't appear available to install, here's the workaround to getiOS 16 to recognize them.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to remove Add to Favorites from Windows 11 Context Menu

If you want to add or remove the Add to Favorites context menu item in Windows 11, then this post will help you. This right-click menu option has come with Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2. With this option, you can pin or mark files as favorites and access them from the File Explorer Home location (previously known as Quick Access). If you find this option useful, you can continue using it. For those who want to hide or remove this option from the context menu of Windows 11, this post includes a simple Registry trick and step-by-step instructions to use that trick.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important

Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Create Desktop Shortcut on Mac

Desktop shortcuts offer a convenient way of accessing your files and opening your applications. Shortcuts are like a “short” path for you to access the contents of a file or a program. macOS provides you with several easy ways to create desktop shortcuts on Mac, and we’re going to talk about those steps here in this article.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Outlook not working after Windows 11 Update

When I installed the Windows 11 2022 Update, I found that my Outlook client was not working or opening, and I received multiple errors. If you gave a similar issue, try the following suggestions to fix the issue. Multiple Outlook Errors after Windows 11 update. The following errors occurred for...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Microsoft is bringing the Task Manager shortcut back to the Windows 11 taskbar

Microsoft has finally returned the Task Manager back to its rightful home on the Windows Taskbar. Users that subscribe to the Dev Channel of Windows Insider updates will find a new option when they right-click the Taskbar after updating to Preview Build 25211, allowing them to quickly summon the Task Manager. This isn’t the only feature rolling out with the latest update, but it's definitely the most impressive. Bug fixes come with this build too, but there are some rougher spots users should be aware of. This particular update has only rolled out in the Dev Channel and shouldn’t affect Windows Insider subscribers who use the Beta Channel, or Release Preview builds of Windows.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to find downloaded files on an iPhone or iPad

When you download something, does it disappear into a black hole?. When you download something on a desktop computer, it’s easy to find. Simply, open up the hard drive folders and look for what you just downloaded. But on iOS devices, it gets a bit more difficult. Different file types get saved to different places and different apps. Here’s a quick rundown on where you can find downloaded files on an iPhone or iPad.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy