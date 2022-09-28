Jack Green sets up equalizer, scores go-ahead goal as American University rallies to beat Bucknell 2-1

Read full article on original website
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
alaskasportsreport.com
CIC Football: Dimond’s Malachi Casey is a must-see playmaker as conference’s most explosive wide receiver
Dimond wide receiver Malachi Casey is the kind of playmaker you can’t take your eyes off – especially if you’re an opposing defensive back. “He is a freak athlete that you always gotta watch out for,” Colony’s Jack Nash said. “His build and his speed are big factors on why he is hard to cover.”
Danville, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lewisburg Area High School football team will have a game with Danville Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
bucknellian.net
University changes COVID protocol, lacks means to enforce it
The COVID pandemic, which started almost three years ago, brought major changes to the University and the world. After sending students home for the spring semester of 2020, Bucknell University administrators made several policies and precautions to make it possible to bring students back to school while lowering risk of infection. Some of these policies include masking, social distancing and testing.
fox5dc.com
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute owned by James Madison at DC concert
WASHINGTON — Tourists from all over the world come to Washington, D.C. for our monuments and to enjoy a bit of historical education as they vacation. Apparently celebrities really are just like us, because famous singer Lizzo paid a special visit to the Library of Congress Monday when she was in the District for her "Lizzo: The Special Tour."
Shots fired at Penn College officer in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police arrested a man for shooting at a Penn College police officer Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport. Police responded to a property on Vine Street around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Officials say when the officer approached, the Tyree Rasheen Cleveland fired shots before taking...
State College
Fall Festivals, Halloween Events Return Across Centre County
As October rolls around, Centre County is gearing up for the heart of fall with plenty of festivals and Halloween events in State College, Bellefonte and beyond. Local farms and other community fixtures are setting up for another eventful autumn. Without further ado, here’s a look at what’s coming to the area this season. Visit our community calendar for more of what’s happening around the region.
webbweekly.com
Mary Lou Engel, 73
Mary Lou Engel, 73, of Montoursville, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband James B. Engel in 2016. Born December 26, 1948, in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Mary Jane (Walker)...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural. A splash of color will be brightening up downtown Anchorage as artists from Hope Community Resources get to work on a brand new mural. Photojournalist Luke Patrick was there when the first brush stroke launched the project. New owners...
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
akbizmag.com
Certified Mastectomy Fitter Opens in Anchorage
Laura Dewitt expanded her mastectomy fitting boutique, Allies, from Bellingham, Washington to Anchorage. Breast cancer survivors in Alaska now have easier access to a certified mastectomy fitter, who provides garments and accessories to restore body shape. The Anchorage branch of Allies, a boutique based in Bellingham, Washington, is inviting appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Golden Lion won’t open as planned, Sullivan may house 300
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The non-congregate shelter at the former Golden Lion hotel will not be open for housing on Friday as planned due to issues with the building’s condition. In a memo obtained Thursday, Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson states that the Health Department — the agency responsible for...
alaskareporter.com
‘It is not the past’: Conference confronts high rate of violence against Indigenous woman
An ominous headline about Alaska Native women suffering the worst of the worst when it comes to violence served as a launching point for three days of discussions as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and other top national and tribal leaders opened the Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation last Wednesday.
Notes from the trail: Federal, state campaigns are 38 days away and local elections are up next week
Congressional candidate Nick Begich continues to campaign hard, and was the host of a free pasta feed at the Palmer Train Depot, where he offered face painting and prizes for kids. About 200 people showed up. Spotted were Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries, Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, Kathy McCollum, Stu Graham, Curtis Thayer, and lots of people from the Mighty Mat-Su. Valley and Mat-Su Republican Women’s Clubs served as volunteers. Begich is the only candidate endorsed by the Alaska Republicans.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After losing her son Bruce in October of last year, Sandy Snodgrass has been advocating for education, awareness, and prevention of the fentanyl crisis that’s been plaguing the nation. “The reason I do this is part of a mother’s job is to take care of...
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
alaskasnewssource.com
September rain aims at Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
therecord-online.com
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Clinton, Centre and Lycoming Counties
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued an overnight frost advisory for portions of Northern Pennsylvania:. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 658 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Some of the perennial cold spots across the northwest mountains could see the temperature bottom out around 31 or 32 degrees at sunrise Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
