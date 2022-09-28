ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Monday, October 10 Is Indigenous Peoples Day

Let's just get right to the elephant in the room, shall we? Columbus Day is the day we've long set aside to celebrate the historical "discovery" of the new world. While it has been celebrated in the United States since 1792, first pushed into creation by the people behind the true story of the Gangs of New York movie... super interesting history there... the USA isn't alone in this celebration.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Is It Time To Stop Watering Your Lawn?

An Oklahoma City meteorologist tossed a post up on Facebook this week that has the masses arguing back and forth about Oklahoma's water supply. Direct to the point, he advocated that Oklahoma citizens needed to stop watering their lawns because the current drought could linger on long enough to really affect the state supply during our upcoming traditional dry winter season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Drive In Will Also Be an Airbnb Next Year

I love a good trip to drive in and it looks like I could spend the night at this place if I wanted to next year. If you have been following me for awhile, you know one of my passions is drive in movie theaters. Sadly, they're a dying breed. One of the few positives to come out of 2020 was drive ins making a comeback. People could be outdoors, social distance, and enjoy some Hollywood movies on the big screen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
It’s Finally Cooling Off, Now is the Perfect Time to Hit the Trails and Go Hiking!

The family and I were sitting around trying to think of an activity we can all do together and that doesn't cost too much, even better if it's free! Now that things are starting to cool off some outside, a little fall family fun is in order. Well, after we started listing "things to do" hiking came up and everyone agreed we'd hit the trails out at the mountains. It's the perfect weekend activity and will get us all outdoors and moving.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma High School Battle Three (Oklahoma Edition)

I am bored and that means I put my imagination to work in another Texoma High School battle!. In case you have not read my previous battles, I will put them below our most recent ones. Before, I have always focused on the Texas counties, even though I call it a Texoma battle. I think it's time we show Oklahoma some love. I focus on three counties in my latest post. Tillman, Cotton, and Jefferson county.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Is Entering A Second Early Wildfire Season

Traditionally and historically, Oklahoma's wildfire season usually spans the cooler months when the grass goes dormant from November through March, but 2022 has been a very different story so far. The year started with what had to be a record number of winter weather events. Ice and snow on New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles

In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
TEXAS STATE
Lawton, OK
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

