Holland, MI

Sharon Lea Gebben

Heaven has now welcomed Sharon Lea Gebben to its fold of believers. Sharon who. was born on December 15th, 1940 passed away on September 27th, 2022. She was a. loving faithful mother and grandmother who taught her family many practical things, but. most of all, how to follow Jesus. Sharon...
ZEELAND, MI
Holland Police Log September 28-30, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
Holland Woman Hospitalized Due to Teen Driver in North Side Crash

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – A teenaged Holland motorist learned a driving lesson on Thursday afternoon at the unwilling physical expense of an older Holland woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 168th...
HOLLAND, MI
West Nile Virus detected in Allegan County wild bird

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A case of West Nile Virus has been detected in a wild bird in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Allegan County Health Department of the case on Thursday, September 29. Officials say the bird was found...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

