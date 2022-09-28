Read full article on original website
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KFOR
Is Oklahoma still in a drought? The new drought monitor is out, and its not good
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The new drought monitor was released Thursday and as you might guess,Oklahoma’s drought continues to worsen. Looking forward, the next chance for rain doesn’t appear for at least 8 to 9 days for OKC, with a few light showers possible for western Oklahoma by midweek next week.
KFOR
Made In Oklahoma: Hand-dipped mini corn dogs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The small size of these corn dogs makes them fun for a kids’ birthday party or fall get-together. Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large deep saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Place the cornstarch into a one-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut...
city-sentinel.com
Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma
Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma. In September, Oklahoma Human Services began...
Oklahomans Seek Refuge, Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida
Some of Oklahoma's own are riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida. Ian was upgraded from a Tropical Storm back to a hurricane Thursday afternoon. With unrelenting wind and historic rain, Oklahomans who are used to extreme weather, are getting a different version of it on the other side of the country.
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
guthrienewspage.com
Oklahoma remains top state for veterans
(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
Monday, October 10 Is Indigenous Peoples Day
Let's just get right to the elephant in the room, shall we? Columbus Day is the day we've long set aside to celebrate the historical "discovery" of the new world. While it has been celebrated in the United States since 1792, first pushed into creation by the people behind the true story of the Gangs of New York movie... super interesting history there... the USA isn't alone in this celebration.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
Top 10 Oklahoma Scream Parks & Haunted Attractions to Check out This Halloween!
Fall is here and Halloween is fast approaching. If like me you enjoy haunted houses and scream parks you're in luck, the Sooner State has several. From truly terrifying to kid-friendly and everything in between. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF OKLAHOMA'S TOP 10 HAUNTED HOUSES. The family and...
Is It Time To Stop Watering Your Lawn?
An Oklahoma City meteorologist tossed a post up on Facebook this week that has the masses arguing back and forth about Oklahoma's water supply. Direct to the point, he advocated that Oklahoma citizens needed to stop watering their lawns because the current drought could linger on long enough to really affect the state supply during our upcoming traditional dry winter season.
cantontiger.org
Top 5 Haunted Places You Shouldn’t Visit in Oklahoma
There are many places in the world that just gives people the creeps. Some might give people the creeps but also are haunted. Going there could cause a person to bring something unwanted home. Most people don’t like going to haunted places, so if you are one of those people here are five haunted places you shouldn’t visit in Oklahoma.
Former Oklahomans Riding Out The Storm As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
People living in the path of Hurricane Ian are dealing with strong winds and the possibility of devastating flooding. Residents with Oklahoma ties are in the storm and taking precautions. Convenience stores and gas stations along the path of the storm have been packed for days as people made last...
Oklahoma Drive In Will Also Be an Airbnb Next Year
I love a good trip to drive in and it looks like I could spend the night at this place if I wanted to next year. If you have been following me for awhile, you know one of my passions is drive in movie theaters. Sadly, they're a dying breed. One of the few positives to come out of 2020 was drive ins making a comeback. People could be outdoors, social distance, and enjoy some Hollywood movies on the big screen.
KOCO
Oklahoman sheltering in place at Walt Disney World while Hurricane Ian approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoman is sheltering in place at Walt Disney World as Hurricane Ian hits Florida’s western coast. As the storm continues to move in, KOCO 5 knows several Oklahomans are there visiting. "Hunker down and ride it out," said Steven Woolbright, who is on vacation...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Gov. Stitt takes part in training for active shooter situations in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma continue to train for active shooter situations. This week, they were joined by Governor Kevin Stitt. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared pictures of Gov. Stitt taking part in the training, which is part of Mission: Secure Our Schools. Gov. Stitt...
It’s Finally Cooling Off, Now is the Perfect Time to Hit the Trails and Go Hiking!
The family and I were sitting around trying to think of an activity we can all do together and that doesn't cost too much, even better if it's free! Now that things are starting to cool off some outside, a little fall family fun is in order. Well, after we started listing "things to do" hiking came up and everyone agreed we'd hit the trails out at the mountains. It's the perfect weekend activity and will get us all outdoors and moving.
KFOR
Fire danger concerns stay with Oklahoma everyday until we get significant rainfall.
Oklahoma continues in a very dry weather pattern. We do have weather systems and fronts coming in but the atmosphere is bone dry right now! So fire weather concerns are with us everyday especially on days with stronger winds and warmer temps! The winds Wednesday will drop off by late this afternoon so the fire danger not as high as yesterday. However, the winds come up again Thursday behind a front so the risk increases. Here’s the fire risk map for Thursday. Stay safe Oklahoma!
