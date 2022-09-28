ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KFOR

Made In Oklahoma: Hand-dipped mini corn dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The small size of these corn dogs makes them fun for a kids’ birthday party or fall get-together. Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large deep saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Place the cornstarch into a one-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma

Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma. In September, Oklahoma Human Services began...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
guthrienewspage.com

Oklahoma remains top state for veterans

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Monday, October 10 Is Indigenous Peoples Day

Let's just get right to the elephant in the room, shall we? Columbus Day is the day we've long set aside to celebrate the historical "discovery" of the new world. While it has been celebrated in the United States since 1792, first pushed into creation by the people behind the true story of the Gangs of New York movie... super interesting history there... the USA isn't alone in this celebration.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’

Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Is It Time To Stop Watering Your Lawn?

An Oklahoma City meteorologist tossed a post up on Facebook this week that has the masses arguing back and forth about Oklahoma's water supply. Direct to the point, he advocated that Oklahoma citizens needed to stop watering their lawns because the current drought could linger on long enough to really affect the state supply during our upcoming traditional dry winter season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cantontiger.org

Top 5 Haunted Places You Shouldn’t Visit in Oklahoma

There are many places in the world that just gives people the creeps. Some might give people the creeps but also are haunted. Going there could cause a person to bring something unwanted home. Most people don’t like going to haunted places, so if you are one of those people here are five haunted places you shouldn’t visit in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Drive In Will Also Be an Airbnb Next Year

I love a good trip to drive in and it looks like I could spend the night at this place if I wanted to next year. If you have been following me for awhile, you know one of my passions is drive in movie theaters. Sadly, they're a dying breed. One of the few positives to come out of 2020 was drive ins making a comeback. People could be outdoors, social distance, and enjoy some Hollywood movies on the big screen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

It’s Finally Cooling Off, Now is the Perfect Time to Hit the Trails and Go Hiking!

The family and I were sitting around trying to think of an activity we can all do together and that doesn't cost too much, even better if it's free! Now that things are starting to cool off some outside, a little fall family fun is in order. Well, after we started listing "things to do" hiking came up and everyone agreed we'd hit the trails out at the mountains. It's the perfect weekend activity and will get us all outdoors and moving.
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

Fire danger concerns stay with Oklahoma everyday until we get significant rainfall.

Oklahoma continues in a very dry weather pattern. We do have weather systems and fronts coming in but the atmosphere is bone dry right now! So fire weather concerns are with us everyday especially on days with stronger winds and warmer temps! The winds Wednesday will drop off by late this afternoon so the fire danger not as high as yesterday. However, the winds come up again Thursday behind a front so the risk increases. Here’s the fire risk map for Thursday. Stay safe Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

