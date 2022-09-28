ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Tigers take on the Twins on home winning streak

Minnesota Twins (76-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-92, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -144, Tigers +123; over/under is 7 runs.
Thursday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are still looking for win #81

Have you seen the fun Orioles from July and August? They have really vanished here in September. The team guaranteed that they won’t have another consecutive winning month with last night’s loss in Boston, a 3-1 affair that saw the offense disappear after a couple of games where they scored a lot of runs but their pitching was also really bad. No runs scored against Rich Hill? Come on. Not that anyone who saw the starting lineup would be surprised by that outcome. It wasn’t the A-team.
Pitch clock in minor-league baseball trimmed games by nearly half an hour

Earlier this month, MLB announced the introduction of a 15 to 20-second pitch clock beginning with the 2023 season. While the move has sent baseball purists into a tizzy, a report from the commissioner's office released Wednesday might change some minds. With pitch clocks implemented this season at minor-league levels,...
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

