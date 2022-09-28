Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
Clayton News Daily
Bruce Willis' Net Worth Shows His Sixth Sense for Finances! What He Made for 'Die Hard' and More
By his own account, Bruce Willis grew up a "working-class kid in New Jersey." So when his net worth ballooned to nine figures as one of Hollywood's biggest marquee names a few couple decades later, he didn't let the money go to his head. In fact, Willis once said that...
Deadpool 3: The secret history of Wolverine and Deadpool
The comic connections between Wolverine and Deadpool run deep - and they involve some big Marvel secrets
WDW News Today
‘Deadpool 3’ Release Date Confirmed, Hugh Jackman to Return as Wolverine
Thanks to a rather amusing video on Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter page, we now have brand-new information about Deadpool 3, including a release date and the return of a beloved character!. The two minute video starts off with Reynolds apologize for missing D23 Expo before joking about soul-searching to find...
EW.com
Ryan Reynolds' Hugh Jackman Deadpool reveal has a sly connection to Taylor Swift
Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 wasn't the only thing revealed in videos shared by star Ryan Reynolds earlier this week. Eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out that the clips seemed to be filmed at a very familiar location. In particular, Swifties recognized the staircase, color and the overall size and layout of the bookcase behind Reynolds in the clip matches that seen in Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film, which the singer-songwriter wrote and directed herself.
The MCU’s New ‘Blade’ Movie Is Looking for Extras in Cleveland
“This film takes place in a past time period,” the 'Blade' casting call reads, but it doesn’t specify which one.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Says No One Convinced Him to Return as Wolverine: "I Make My Own Decisions"
Hugh Jackman says that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was only on him. On TikTok u/uncrazed caught up with the Logan actor to ask him how Ryan Reynolds convinced him to put the claws back on. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions brother." It's a nice sentiment to think about. The Deadpool star had been leaning on his friend for years about a possible Wolverine team-up. But, the Internet was not expecting the news to surface this week out of the blue. Both men apologized to the fans for missing D23, but quickly made it up to everyone that announcing Deadpool 3 would be hitting theaters in 2024. Now, not a lot is known about he plot of the movie. Reynolds had said in the past that the plan for Deadpool 3 was a road trip movie with Jackman before Disney purchased Fox. On the Wolverine actor's side, there had to be something there to get him out of comic book retirement. Check out the video for yourself down below.
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Armor Wars shifts to feature film as Disney+ plans are scrapped
The upcoming Armor Wars series – starring Don Cheadle – has been scrapped and will now be developed into a feature film instead. An Armor Wars series featuring the return of Don Cheadle’s Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, AKA War Machine, was first announced by Kevin Fiege in 2020. Since the initial announcement, updates on the series have been few and far between. At the Disney D23 expo this year, Cheadle and Feige revealed the logo for the show and stated that it would be a six-part series. That no longer appears to be the case, however, as the series has since shifted to a feature film.
Clayton News Daily
The tragic life of Gabby Petito is now a Lifetime movie.
Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 30 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Deadpool 3: 6 Things We Want To See In The Team-Up With Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine
Now that Hugh Jackman is confirmed for Deadpool 3, here are some things we should see in Wolverine’s team-up with Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth.
Wolverine Is Officially Coming to the MCU in 'Deadpool 3' — Wait, What About 'Logan'?
It's time for a third bout of maximum effort. Deadpool 3 is officially on the slate of upcoming film releases for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In late September 2022, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took Marvel fans by surprise with a video confirming some major news. The third Deadpool movie is scheduled to be released in September 2024. Even more shocking, Hugh Jackman is confirmed to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine from the X-Men film franchise.
Why Deadpool 3 has to be Deadpool Kills the Marvel Cinematic Universe
And the good news is, Marvel Comics already published the outline
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ doubters put down the pitchforks as ‘Logan’ remains unsullied
Under most circumstances, you’d have thought Hugh Jackman returning alongside Ryan Reynolds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 would be a cause for joyous celebration, and while it was for the most part, there were a few dissenting voices among the crowd. The major bone of contention...
EW.com
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain how Wolverine is still alive in Deadpool 3 (well, sorta)
After making their surprise announcement yesterday that Wolverine will be returning in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman know that you might be a little excited and a lot confused right now. But don't worry, they're here to help. The longtime pals shared a hilarious new video on Twitter...
msn.com
Ambitious ‘Deadpool 3’ theory suggests a real multiverse of madness is on the way
The merc with the mouth is the talk of the town; it was exciting enough when we found out that Deadpool would be suiting up for the MCU come Deadpool 3, but finding out that they’ll be going the full distance with Hugh Jackman coming back as Wolverine? That news surely locked in several more seats for its theatrical release two years from now.
Clayton News Daily
'Bachelor' Star Hannah Godwin Reveals Why 'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Slid Into Her DMs
Noah Schnapp found himself in another spot of trouble on TikTok this week when Hannah Godwin put him on blast for failing to keep his word. "@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!" she wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok earlier this week, tagging the Stranger Things star directly.
