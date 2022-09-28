Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya and a longtime ally of Vladmir Putin, called for the Russian president to use nuclear force against Ukraine after a string of disappointing defeats and a recent humiliation at Lyman. “In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons,” Kadyrov posted to Telegram. Kadyrov has previously criticized the Kremlin’s tactics during the invasion, suggesting that Putin may not understand how poorly the invasion is going for Russian troops. On Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced they were withdrawing from Lyman, which had served as a stronghold and organizational hub for the country’s forces.Read it at Reuters

