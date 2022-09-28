Amazon is raising average starting pay for its warehouse and delivery workers from $18 to $19 an hour, the retailer announced yesterday (Sept. 28). With this wage hike, which it said represents a $1 billion investment, so-called “front-line” workers will now make between $16 and $26 an hour, depending on their role and location in the U.S., the company said. Amazon also said it will expand a benefit that allows employees to collect up to 70 percent of their earned pay at any point during the month, and roll out a career advancement program that trains workers for engineering roles with Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing division.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO