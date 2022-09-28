ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
The Verge

SEC sues MoviePass executives for lying about its completely unsustainable business model

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued three executives involved with MoviePass, alleging they lied repeatedly about whether their subscription service could become profitable. Former MoviePass CEO J. Mitchell Lowe and Theodore Farnsworth — former CEO of majority stakeholder Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. — allegedly made false...
Daily Mail

Warner Bros. 'overstated' HBO subscriber numbers by up to 10 MILLION and 'misled shareholders' to complete its merger with Discovery, new class action lawsuit claims

A new class action lawsuit claims Warner Bros. 'overstated' its number of HBO Max subscribers by as many as 10 million and misled shareholders with 'adverse information' in its $43 billion merger with Discovery. The lawsuit, brought forth by the Illinois-based Collinsville Police Pension Board, says the plaintiff believes there...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Observer

Meta Announces Hiring Freeze, Restructuring as Zuckerberg Acknowledges Declining Revenue

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is implementing a hiring freeze and restructuring some teams as part of its cost-cutting efforts, Bloomberg reported today (Sept. 29). “I had hoped the economy would have more clearly stabilized by now, but from what we’re seeing it doesn’t yet seem like it has, so we want to plan somewhat conservatively,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told employees during a weekly Q&A session. He acknowledged Meta’s revenue has recently trended downward after 18 years of growth. In July the social media company reported its total revenue dropped one percent during the quarter ending in June compared to the previous year, marking its first-ever decline.
Robb Report

Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year

It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
Observer

Amazon Is Spending $1 Billion to Boost Hourly Pay as It Faces Union Pressure

Amazon is raising average starting pay for its warehouse and delivery workers from $18 to $19 an hour, the retailer announced yesterday (Sept. 28). With this wage hike, which it said represents a $1 billion investment, so-called “front-line” workers will now make between $16 and $26 an hour, depending on their role and location in the U.S., the company said. Amazon also said it will expand a benefit that allows employees to collect up to 70 percent of their earned pay at any point during the month, and roll out a career advancement program that trains workers for engineering roles with Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing division.
The Verge

Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
wealthinsidermag.com

Meta’s board approves personal security to outgoing executive Sheryl Sandberg

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday its board had approved providing personal security services to former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, citing “continuing threats to her safety”. The company said it expects to continue to pay for security services at Sandberg’s residences and during her personal travel...
