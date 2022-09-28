ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
Game of the Week: How the Eagles can beat the Jaguars

If, before the 2022 season started, you wanted to place a bet that the Week 4 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the game of the year so far… well, your odds would have been remarkable, and if you did make that bet, you should get to Las Vegas as quickly as possible, because you were seeing things very few people saw.
Eagles versus Jaguars: Obvious narratives, predicting the outcome

There’s more to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 matchup than meets the eye. Think back to February of 2018. What if the Philadelphia Eagles had faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Super Bowl LII instead? What if the Jags had beaten the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game? It certainly changes things, doesn’t it? Here we are five years later, and even though it’s early, the Eagles and Jaguars are both on a hot streak. Sunday’s Week 4 matchup doubles as only the second time they’ve met since Philly hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.
NFL September Players of the Month

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has delivered remarkably week in and week out through the first month of the NFL campaign. When the NFL September Players of the Month for September were released on Thursday morning, Jackson led the way. Jackson currently leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and...
Zay Jones, Shaquill Griffin questionable for Jaguars-Eagles

Receiver Zay Jones has emerged as a key piece of Jacksonville’s offense early in the season. But the Jaguars may be without him in Sunday’s contest against the Eagles. Jones first appeared on the injury report on Thursday when he didn’t practice due to an ankle injury. He was limited on Friday and is questionable for the game.
Jaguars Wide Receiver Has Been Added To Injury Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have looked good through three games this season, boasting a top 10 offense and defense right now. But their passing attack might have taken a hit ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has been...
