More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Doug Pederson, Jaguars are a tough matchup for Eagles
The Eagles will have yet another reunion this weekend when they take on Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 4 vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars will bust out the teal pants for the first time in 2022 when they travel for a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Jaguars revealed their uniform combination for Week 4: white jerseys over teal pants. Last season, the white-over-teal uniform was...
🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
Game of the Week: How the Eagles can beat the Jaguars
If, before the 2022 season started, you wanted to place a bet that the Week 4 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the game of the year so far… well, your odds would have been remarkable, and if you did make that bet, you should get to Las Vegas as quickly as possible, because you were seeing things very few people saw.
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Eagles versus Jaguars: Obvious narratives, predicting the outcome
There’s more to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 matchup than meets the eye. Think back to February of 2018. What if the Philadelphia Eagles had faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Super Bowl LII instead? What if the Jags had beaten the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game? It certainly changes things, doesn’t it? Here we are five years later, and even though it’s early, the Eagles and Jaguars are both on a hot streak. Sunday’s Week 4 matchup doubles as only the second time they’ve met since Philly hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.
NFL September Players of the Month
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has delivered remarkably week in and week out through the first month of the NFL campaign. When the NFL September Players of the Month for September were released on Thursday morning, Jackson led the way. Jackson currently leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and...
Zay Jones, Shaquill Griffin questionable for Jaguars-Eagles
Receiver Zay Jones has emerged as a key piece of Jacksonville’s offense early in the season. But the Jaguars may be without him in Sunday’s contest against the Eagles. Jones first appeared on the injury report on Thursday when he didn’t practice due to an ankle injury. He was limited on Friday and is questionable for the game.
Jaguars Wide Receiver Has Been Added To Injury Report
The Jacksonville Jaguars have looked good through three games this season, boasting a top 10 offense and defense right now. But their passing attack might have taken a hit ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has been...
