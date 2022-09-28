ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones doesn't practice on Wednesday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUH5O_0iDn7xue00

Bill Belichick -- who is not a doctor -- says Patriots are taking Mac Jones' injury "day by day" 00:43

FOXBORO -- "Day by day" was the theme of Mac Jones' Monday afternoon Zoom call. That theme carried over into Bill Belichick's Wednesday press conference.

Jones did not practice on Wednesday, with the Patriots officially listing the quarterback with an ankle injury on the team's first practice report of Week 4.

Jones likely won't be playing this Sunday when the Patriots pay a visit to the Green Bay Packers, after the quarterback suffered what has been reported as a severe high ankle sprain last week against the Ravens. But Belichick wouldn't shed any light on his quarterback's status on Wednesday, aside from saying it is "day by day" a dozen times.

"Definitely getting a little better. Probably won't practice today but made a lot of progress in the last 48 hours," Belichick offered up. "Keep plugging away, take it day by day and see how it goes."

Jones is reportedly seeking a second opinion on the best course of action for his injury. But Belichick was puzzled when asked if Jones and the team are on the same page over the next step.

"Day by day. Day. By. Day," he deadpanned. "That is the plan. Day by day."

Belichick wouldn't even confirm if it was indeed a high ankle sprain that Jones suffered on Sunday.

"What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Talk to the medical experts," he said. "Do you think I'm going to read the MRI?

"He's getting better day by day, and we'll see how he is tomorrow. He's a lot better than yesterday," Belichick said of Jones.

One thing Belichick did confirm was that Brian Hoyer would start for the Patriots if Jones can't play.

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy also missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury. New England listed eight other players as limited in Wednesday's practice.

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
DL Davon Godchaux - Back
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Packers game on WBZ-TV -- your home of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Wednesday night with Patriots 1st Down at 9:30 p.m. on TV38, and continues Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access on WBZ-TV. Pregame coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Packers kick off at 4:25 p.m., and we wrap it all up with Patriots 5th Quarter after the game over on TV38.

