Mac Jones doesn't practice on Wednesday

FOXBORO -- "Day by day" was the theme of Mac Jones' Monday afternoon Zoom call. That theme carried over into Bill Belichick's Wednesday press conference.

Jones did not practice on Wednesday, with the Patriots officially listing the quarterback with an ankle injury on the team's first practice report of Week 4.

Jones likely won't be playing this Sunday when the Patriots pay a visit to the Green Bay Packers, after the quarterback suffered what has been reported as a severe high ankle sprain last week against the Ravens. But Belichick wouldn't shed any light on his quarterback's status on Wednesday, aside from saying it is "day by day" a dozen times.

"Definitely getting a little better. Probably won't practice today but made a lot of progress in the last 48 hours," Belichick offered up. "Keep plugging away, take it day by day and see how it goes."

Jones is reportedly seeking a second opinion on the best course of action for his injury. But Belichick was puzzled when asked if Jones and the team are on the same page over the next step.

"Day by day. Day. By. Day," he deadpanned. "That is the plan. Day by day."

Belichick wouldn't even confirm if it was indeed a high ankle sprain that Jones suffered on Sunday.

"What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Talk to the medical experts," he said. "Do you think I'm going to read the MRI?

"He's getting better day by day, and we'll see how he is tomorrow. He's a lot better than yesterday," Belichick said of Jones.

One thing Belichick did confirm was that Brian Hoyer would start for the Patriots if Jones can't play.

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy also missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury. New England listed eight other players as limited in Wednesday's practice.

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin

OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb

S Kyle Dugger - Knee

DL Davon Godchaux - Back

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

