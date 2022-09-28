Read full article on original website
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learnedThe LanternColumbus, OH
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
spectrumnews1.com
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
spectrumnews1.com
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
Eater
14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach
Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This Month
Starbird set to open third restaurant in Greater Los Angeles this October. Newest Starbird Fried Chicken located in Greater Los AngelesCredit: Starbird website. (Los Angeles, California) - Starbird announced that its newest restaurant in Greater Los Angeles will open on Friday, October 7.
foxla.com
Hurricane Ian: LA, OC first responders traveling to Florida to help in aftermath
LOS ANGELES - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction after it made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday. Search and rescue efforts are underway as people try to recover and rebuild. Several first responders from Los Angeles and Orange County are heading to Florida to help assist. Tony Sapien,...
NBC Los Angeles
The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA
Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest
Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council
A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
pasadenaweekly.com
High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire
In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
