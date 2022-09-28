ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Cypress, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach

Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
LONG BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Races#Claiming Race#Belico Racing Llc#Chrb
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA

Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest

Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning

Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council

A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire

In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy