Extras Needed for Holiday Film in LaGrange￼
LAGRANGE — An independent production company is currently filming a Christmas-themed movie in LaGrange, Georgia, and is seeking extras. The name of the movie will be “A Perfect Christmas Pairing.”. Filming began more than a week ago and will continue for the next several weeks. Most of the...
Roaring Into OHS
The Opelika High Theatre Society performed its first three shows of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” last week. The next shows will be Sept. 29, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.
OHS Class of ’98, Creates Honorary Scholarship, Hosting Homecoming Fundraiser
OPELIKA — The Opelika High School (OHS) class of 1998 has inaugurated a Foundation in honor of the late Dr. Don Roberts, former OHS principal. This need-based scholarship was established to assist high school seniors at Opelika High who are planning to attend college. The criteria for the scholarship are as follows: high school senior with an identified need (based on a statement of need from the applicant, in 500 words or less); minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5; two letters of recommendation from a teacher or school administrator, one of which indicates service in the community of Opelika. The scholarship applicants should submit their packets by Jan. 31, 2023. Applicants will be announced by March 30, 2023.
Monkeying Around: Book Signing Event Oct. 2
OPELIKA — It only took four hours. At least to write it down. It was already in her head, and all she had to do was put pen to paper. So, Angela George, owner of O Town Ice Cream, went up to Lake Martin, found herself a place to sit and started to write. That was the easy part, she said.
Veteran News Anchor Writes New Book￼
ALABAMA — Auburn native, graduate of Auburn High School and recently retired Alabama television news anchor Vanessa Echols has released her first book, “We’re in Heaven, and I Have Some Questions.”. People of faith always have questions about heaven. A book, journal and daily devotional all in...
Pepperell Kids Reunite
OPELIKA — The Pepperell Kids held their annual reunion Saturday, Sept. 24, at the home of Janet and George Crawford at Lake Martin. The reunion has been held yearly since 2005, except during COVID-19. At the first reunion, 32 attended and were mostly ones in George’s class, while another year over 150 met at the lake. Members of the group lived in the Pepperell Village or attended the original school.
EAMC Health & Resource Fair, Fall Festival to Return Oct. 15
AUBURN — East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and True Deliverance Holiness Church are teaming up to bring back the Changing Hearts and Destiny and True Deliverance Health and Resource Fair and Fall Festival. The event is scheduled to be held at the church from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. The event is free and open to the public.
PEPPERELL BAPTIST TO CELEBRATE 96 YEARS
OPELIKA — The community is invited to Pepperell Baptist Church on Oct. 2 to celebrate its organization 96 years ago. The homecoming worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Jamie Baldwin bringing the message. Music will be under the direction of the Rev. David Willis. Kelley Turner, the church pianist, will be the accompanist for the special occasion.
Feels Like Coming Home
The Auburn University Homecoming parade was held in downtown Auburn Friday, Sept. 23. To kick off the homecoming football game versus Missouri, community and campus groups paraded down College. Street. A pep rally for the football team ensued on Samford Lawn following the parade.
JOHN MARCUS MITCHELL
John Marcus Mitchell, 55, of Opelika, entered his eternal home on Sept. 21, 2022, following an extended illness. A native of Opelika, John was born on Feb. 23, 1967, and was a 1985 graduate of Opelika High School. At the tender age of 12, he began helping in his family’s business, Mitchell’s TV & Appliance, where he worked until 1991 when he founded Protech Electronic Manufacturing Co., manufacturer of electronic circuit boards. In 2005, John became a licensed commercial real estate agent.
VONCILE COLE BIRCHFIELD￼
Voncile Cole Birchfield’s hope was made complete on Sept. 15, 2022. Voncile was a loving mother, maw-maw, sister, aunt and friend to many. Voncile was born on Aug. 25, 1936, in Opelika, Alabama, the daughter of Blanche Hardy Cooper and Leonard and Lucille Cole. She was a graduate of Opelika High School. After graduation she married the love of her life Teddy “Ted” Ray Birchfield whom she was married to for 63 years.
BETTY FAYE MCCLENDON FULLER￼
Betty Faye McClendon Fuller, born July 1, 1928, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022. She lived a life of love, service and sacrifice. A love for life from her early years growing up in Ridge Grove, Alabama, she found delight in the simple form of clouds, rocks, flowers and streams. She and her best friend, MN, created a lifelong friendship filled with escapades and adventures. The retelling of such stories always entertained her family and friends through the years and offered a glimpse into her fun-loving nature.
LOUISE WHITLOW FREEMAN
Funeral services for Louise Whitlow Freeman, 85, will be Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be at 1:30 p.m. with a service following at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. Mrs. Freeman, with her husband of 58...
Lee County Fair to Host Veterans Appreciation Night
Dependent children of veterans under 12 years of age receive free admission when accompanied by the veteran. Representatives from Auburn University Veterans Resources Center and Student Veterans Association will be available to share information about available resources. Veteran Services Officers from Russell County will be available to answer questions about...
Public notices
————— IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA. IN RE: The estate of Katherine Irene Welborn, Deceased. TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Melissa Easterwood as Administratrix of the Estate of Katherine Irene Welborn, deceased, on the 17th day of June, 2022.
Lady Bulldogs Prepping For Postseason
The varsity Opelika volleyball defeated Benjamin Russell on Thursday, Sept. 22. The varsity team’s record sits at 3-16 as of Sept. 26. The AHSAA area tournaments are scheduled to begin Oct. 12.
Rivalry Week for OHS
OPELIKA — The Theodore Bobcats (6-0) defeated Opelika (4-2, R 3-1) 34-24 at Bulldog Stadium last Friday night. The Bobcats generated 384 yards on offense, including 237 rushing yards from Brayden Jenkins, and 85 receiving yards from Tevarius Jackson. Opelika was led by quarterback Roman Gagliano’s 286 passing yards.
Opelika Suspends Enforcement of Rental Ordinance
OPELIKA — The city of Opelika is aware of and evaluating the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision in a case involving a challenge to a rental ordinance enacted by Center Point, Alabama. The city is also presently involved in litigation over its own rental ordinance. While the city evaluates the changing legal landscape, it has suspended enforcement of its rental ordinance.
What to Make of Auburn’s Narrow, 17-14 Victory Over Missouri
AUBURN — Despite nearly losing the game on multiple occasions, the Auburn Tigers hung around long enough to defeat Missouri in overtime Saturday, as head coach Bryan Harsin survived another week on the hot seat. The Tigers prevailed in Saturday’s SEC opener by nothing short of Jordan-Hare Stadium magic....
Beauregard Volleyball Wins Area
BEAUREGARD — In her sixth year as head coach of the Beauregard varsity volleyball team, Kathy McDonald and the Lady Hornets have won the regular season Class 5A Area 5 title. The No. 1 finish in the area — which consists of the Hornets, Eufaula and Valley — is...
