OPELIKA — The Opelika High School (OHS) class of 1998 has inaugurated a Foundation in honor of the late Dr. Don Roberts, former OHS principal. This need-based scholarship was established to assist high school seniors at Opelika High who are planning to attend college. The criteria for the scholarship are as follows: high school senior with an identified need (based on a statement of need from the applicant, in 500 words or less); minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5; two letters of recommendation from a teacher or school administrator, one of which indicates service in the community of Opelika. The scholarship applicants should submit their packets by Jan. 31, 2023. Applicants will be announced by March 30, 2023.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO