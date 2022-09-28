Read full article on original website
Here's the essay prompt for this year's Racial Justice Essay Contest
The Lee County Remembrance Project, in partnership with the Lee County NAACP Branch, are hosting the second annual Racial Justice Essay Contest. The deadline to submit an essay is Oct. 10 and winners will be announced on Nov. 5. Students in grades 9-12 from Auburn, Opelika and Lee County public high schools, as well as 2022 graduates of those schools, can submit an essay.
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Full circle: a heartwarming story of giving back
Mary Sue Cochran, a long-time resident of Union Springs, Alabama, is a current resident of Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn. Ms. Cochran was a school teacher for 38 years. She taught Title One Reading at Union Springs Elementary School during some of her teaching career. A federally-funded support program, the...
Mighty Alabama Strike Force to deploy to Georgia to help Herschel Walker win Senate
Shelby County Republican Party Chair Joan Reynolds spoke at the River Region Republican Club meeting at the Farmer’s Market Café on Tuesday. The Mighty Alabama Strike Force, which she heads, will begin making trips on Sunday to Georgia to help football legend Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senator, win the November 8 general election. Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn
With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
Miss USA 2022: Meet 51 women competing for the crown, including Miss Alabama USA
Katelyn Vinson of Dothan is ready to smile, strut and sparkle this weekend, appearing on the national stage. As Miss Alabama USA, she’s competing in the 2022 Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nev. A total of 51 women will vie for the title, and you can see their photos in the gallery at the top of this post.
Here are 50 great books set in Alabama
Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
Feels Like Coming Home
The Auburn University Homecoming parade was held in downtown Auburn Friday, Sept. 23. To kick off the homecoming football game versus Missouri, community and campus groups paraded down College. Street. A pep rally for the football team ensued on Samford Lawn following the parade.
Extras Needed for Holiday Film in LaGrange￼
LAGRANGE — An independent production company is currently filming a Christmas-themed movie in LaGrange, Georgia, and is seeking extras. The name of the movie will be “A Perfect Christmas Pairing.”. Filming began more than a week ago and will continue for the next several weeks. Most of the...
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
JOHN MARCUS MITCHELL
John Marcus Mitchell, 55, of Opelika, entered his eternal home on Sept. 21, 2022, following an extended illness. A native of Opelika, John was born on Feb. 23, 1967, and was a 1985 graduate of Opelika High School. At the tender age of 12, he began helping in his family’s business, Mitchell’s TV & Appliance, where he worked until 1991 when he founded Protech Electronic Manufacturing Co., manufacturer of electronic circuit boards. In 2005, John became a licensed commercial real estate agent.
Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot
My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
OHS Class of ’98, Creates Honorary Scholarship, Hosting Homecoming Fundraiser
OPELIKA — The Opelika High School (OHS) class of 1998 has inaugurated a Foundation in honor of the late Dr. Don Roberts, former OHS principal. This need-based scholarship was established to assist high school seniors at Opelika High who are planning to attend college. The criteria for the scholarship are as follows: high school senior with an identified need (based on a statement of need from the applicant, in 500 words or less); minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5; two letters of recommendation from a teacher or school administrator, one of which indicates service in the community of Opelika. The scholarship applicants should submit their packets by Jan. 31, 2023. Applicants will be announced by March 30, 2023.
Alabama sets execution in murder-for-hire of pastor’s wife, despite jury’s recommendation
The state of Alabama is set to execute another inmate just two months after having to call off an execution minutes before the death warrant was set to expire. Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to die at William C. Holman Correctional Facility on November 17, according to an order from the Alabama Supreme Court.
Alabama Democrats to host state convention
Alabama Democrats will gather for their state convention in October – the first big meeting since electing new leadership earlier this year.
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
