Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Here's the essay prompt for this year's Racial Justice Essay Contest

The Lee County Remembrance Project, in partnership with the Lee County NAACP Branch, are hosting the second annual Racial Justice Essay Contest. The deadline to submit an essay is Oct. 10 and winners will be announced on Nov. 5. Students in grades 9-12 from Auburn, Opelika and Lee County public high schools, as well as 2022 graduates of those schools, can submit an essay.
LEE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Full circle: a heartwarming story of giving back

Mary Sue Cochran, a long-time resident of Union Springs, Alabama, is a current resident of Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn. Ms. Cochran was a school teacher for 38 years. She taught Title One Reading at Union Springs Elementary School during some of her teaching career. A federally-funded support program, the...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
altoday.com

Mighty Alabama Strike Force to deploy to Georgia to help Herschel Walker win Senate

Shelby County Republican Party Chair Joan Reynolds spoke at the River Region Republican Club meeting at the Farmer’s Market Café on Tuesday. The Mighty Alabama Strike Force, which she heads, will begin making trips on Sunday to Georgia to help football legend Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senator, win the November 8 general election. Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Entertainment
WRBL News 3

Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn

With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Here are 50 great books set in Alabama

Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Feels Like Coming Home

The Auburn University Homecoming parade was held in downtown Auburn Friday, Sept. 23. To kick off the homecoming football game versus Missouri, community and campus groups paraded down College. Street. A pep rally for the football team ensued on Samford Lawn following the parade.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Extras Needed for Holiday Film in LaGrange￼

LAGRANGE — An independent production company is currently filming a Christmas-themed movie in LaGrange, Georgia, and is seeking extras. The name of the movie will be “A Perfect Christmas Pairing.”. Filming began more than a week ago and will continue for the next several weeks. Most of the...
LAGRANGE, GA
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

JOHN MARCUS MITCHELL

John Marcus Mitchell, 55, of Opelika, entered his eternal home on Sept. 21, 2022, following an extended illness. A native of Opelika, John was born on Feb. 23, 1967, and was a 1985 graduate of Opelika High School. At the tender age of 12, he began helping in his family’s business, Mitchell’s TV & Appliance, where he worked until 1991 when he founded Protech Electronic Manufacturing Co., manufacturer of electronic circuit boards. In 2005, John became a licensed commercial real estate agent.
OPELIKA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot

My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
opelikaobserver.com

OHS Class of ’98, Creates Honorary Scholarship, Hosting Homecoming Fundraiser

OPELIKA — The Opelika High School (OHS) class of 1998 has inaugurated a Foundation in honor of the late Dr. Don Roberts, former OHS principal. This need-based scholarship was established to assist high school seniors at Opelika High who are planning to attend college. The criteria for the scholarship are as follows: high school senior with an identified need (based on a statement of need from the applicant, in 500 words or less); minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5; two letters of recommendation from a teacher or school administrator, one of which indicates service in the community of Opelika. The scholarship applicants should submit their packets by Jan. 31, 2023. Applicants will be announced by March 30, 2023.
OPELIKA, AL

