Volusia County, FL

cityofnsb.com

Sewer pipe cleaning, more pumping, long landfill lines mark Oct. 3

Shout-outs to beachside's Locust Street and mainland's Hidden Pines neighborhood, where recovery crews spent time jetting and vacuuming sewer lines and pumping water to reduce flooding. In debris collection news, curbside pickup is expected to run past 7 p.m. this evening with wait times at Tomoka Landfill exceeding three hours...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

