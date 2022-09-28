Read full article on original website
Get a hot meal today at 4:30 p.m.; call our Citizen Information Center at (386) 402-7675 for updates
Stetson Baptist Church will provide free hot food for residents in need at the Alonzo "Babe" James Community Center at 201 N. Myrtle Ave. in the city's Historic Westside neighborhood at 4:30 p.m. today, Oct. 2. For the latest local Hurricane Ian updates, please see the New Smyrna Beach Spotlights...
Sewer pipe cleaning, more pumping, long landfill lines mark Oct. 3
Shout-outs to beachside's Locust Street and mainland's Hidden Pines neighborhood, where recovery crews spent time jetting and vacuuming sewer lines and pumping water to reduce flooding. In debris collection news, curbside pickup is expected to run past 7 p.m. this evening with wait times at Tomoka Landfill exceeding three hours...
Sports Complex closed until further notice, "Babe" James Center and JSK Gym reopen Oct. 5
New Smyrna Beach saw the highest maximum wind gusts in Central Florida during Hurricane Ian at 96 mph. That's 15 mph faster than the next location on the list, Melbourne Beach, at 81 mph. The Sports Complex suffered significant wind damage during the storm, seeing entire fences blown from their...
Crews continue pumping flood water, clearing storm debris, repairing infrastructure on Oct. 2
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which by Friday had swamped New Smyrna Beach with 28.6 inches of rain in just 27 hours, crews worked through the weekend to pump flood water, clear road debris, and reopen city parks. “We’re working hard to reduce flooding at hard-hit locations from Peninsula...
