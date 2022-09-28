ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Pharoahe Monch
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1

Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
MOVIES
hotelnewsme.com

Dubai reinforces position as a global destination for food tourism with launch of first ever gastronomy industry report

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched the inaugural Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, a comprehensive study of the city’s gastronomy scene, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a much sought-after global destination for food tourism. The special report was unveiled at the first gastronomy industry briefing...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsme.com

Hatch & Boost Ventures to Reinvent the MENA Supper Club Scene with Launch of Foodtech Startup, BreakBread

Abu Dhabi-based venture builder, Hatch & Boost Ventures, ADGM, ​​A joint venture between Crescent Enterprises and hatch & boost, has announced the launch of BreakBread, a Foodtech startup on a mission to reinvent the supper club scene by providing a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace and hub for curated home-cooked dining experiences.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Montreux Jazz Festival#X Factor#Electric Pawn Shop#The World Champion Dj#Dmc Atlanta Champion#Itf Ny Champion#Anger Management#Mtv Icons#Nba
The Independent

Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip hop to the world

The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59.The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr came to the world’s attention with his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, which became one of the most successful rap songs of all time after he recorded it for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.But he was also in demand on the small screen, with a third-place finish in the UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 followed a year later by an appearance in the Ultimate edition of the programme.His passion for food saw him become a chef...
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

Smino and J. Cole Share New Song “90 Proof”: Listen

Smino and J. Cole have dropped the new song “90 Proof.” It’s the first official single from Smino’s forthcoming album Luv 4 Rent. Take a listen below. Luv 4 Rent, which does not currently have a release date, will be Smino’s third studio album, following 2018’s Noir and 2017’s Blkswn. It’ll also be the St. Louis artist, rapper, writer, and producer’s first project for Motown Records.
MUSIC
hotelnewsme.com

Eden opens at the Dubai Opera

The city’s best-kept secret is finally out. Tucked inside the decorous, fine-dining haven of Belcanto, a pathway leads to an eclectic space that’s designed to transport you to “Eden,” a hidden slice of disco paradise set to attract the well-heeled party-seekers and night owls of the city.
TRAVEL
BET

BET Reveals 'BET Hip Hop Awards' 2022 Cypher Talent

Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET!. Tune into the ceremony airing Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET! The host of this year's show is hyped up and honored to be the master of ceremonies!. Hip Hop Awards 2022: Meet the Nominees for...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
hotnewhiphop.com

YG Drops “I Got Issues” With J. Cole, Nas, Roddy Ricch & More

YG has been heavy on his reflective energy in recent years, and it all came together on his new album I Got Issues. Earlier this month, the Compton native blessed fans with the introspective track and visual for his single “Alone,” in which he vowed to leave the streets behind.
THEATER & DANCE
iheart.com

Prodigy's Estate Drops New Posthumous Album With DJ Premier, Remy Ma & More

The late Prodigy's first posthumous album is finally here. On Friday, September 30, Prodigy's estate released the Mobb Deep rapper's new body of work The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. His fresh body of work features the first single "You Will See" and "Walk Out" featuring DJ Premier. Other artists like Remy Ma, Faith Evans, Big Daddy Kane, Big Noyd and more also contributed to the project. His new LP serves as the follow-up to The Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation), which was the final album Prodigy released before he passed away in 2017. It's also the second installment of a trilogy.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy