Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Coolio, rapper known for Grammy-winning song 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dead at 59
Coolio, who grew up in Compton and died Wednesday afternoon, won a Grammy for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' which was featured in the movie 'Dangerous Minds.'
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59
Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
What Is Drill Music and Why Did Rolling Loud Remove It From the Lineup?
New York's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival removed several artists associated with the controversial subgenre of rap known as drill.
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip hop to the world
The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59.The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr came to the world’s attention with his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, which became one of the most successful rap songs of all time after he recorded it for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.But he was also in demand on the small screen, with a third-place finish in the UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 followed a year later by an appearance in the Ultimate edition of the programme.His passion for food saw him become a chef...
Smino and J. Cole Share New Song “90 Proof”: Listen
Smino and J. Cole have dropped the new song “90 Proof.” It’s the first official single from Smino’s forthcoming album Luv 4 Rent. Take a listen below. Luv 4 Rent, which does not currently have a release date, will be Smino’s third studio album, following 2018’s Noir and 2017’s Blkswn. It’ll also be the St. Louis artist, rapper, writer, and producer’s first project for Motown Records.
BET
BET Reveals 'BET Hip Hop Awards' 2022 Cypher Talent
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET!. Tune into the ceremony airing Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET! The host of this year's show is hyped up and honored to be the master of ceremonies!. Hip Hop Awards 2022: Meet the Nominees for...
Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign & More Celebrate The Premiere Of ‘Entergalactic’
Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign and Jessica Williams were just a few stars on hand to celebrate the premiere of Netflix's new animated series.
hotnewhiphop.com
YG Drops “I Got Issues” With J. Cole, Nas, Roddy Ricch & More
YG has been heavy on his reflective energy in recent years, and it all came together on his new album I Got Issues. Earlier this month, the Compton native blessed fans with the introspective track and visual for his single “Alone,” in which he vowed to leave the streets behind.
iheart.com
Prodigy's Estate Drops New Posthumous Album With DJ Premier, Remy Ma & More
The late Prodigy's first posthumous album is finally here. On Friday, September 30, Prodigy's estate released the Mobb Deep rapper's new body of work The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. His fresh body of work features the first single "You Will See" and "Walk Out" featuring DJ Premier. Other artists like Remy Ma, Faith Evans, Big Daddy Kane, Big Noyd and more also contributed to the project. His new LP serves as the follow-up to The Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation), which was the final album Prodigy released before he passed away in 2017. It's also the second installment of a trilogy.
