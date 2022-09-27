Read full article on original website
Volleyball Goes on the Attack in Come From Behind Win
South Euclid, OH. – Early on in Friday night's Mountain East Conference (MEC) volleyball match, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (10-6, 4-0) found themselves down 1-0. They then relied on their front line to help them back in the game and they went on to beat Notre Dame College 3-1 as they move to 4-0 in MEC play. Four different Cardinals ended the night in double digit kills as the Cardinals won three straight sets to claim the match.
Football Battles West Virginia Wesleyan In Road Contest to Kick-off October
Wheeling, W. Va. – Over the final seven weeks of the season, the Wheeling University Football team (3-1, 2-1) will see a lot of time on their home turf. However, they kick off October with one of their three remaining road games as they battle West Virginia Wesleyan. The Cardinals look to take their momentum on the road, riding the success of a ground game that is on a record setting pace.
Men’s Soccer Looks to Bounce Back on the Road Against Concord
Wheeling, W.Va: The Cardinals (3-6-1, 3-4-1) are back on the road, competing in their second of a three game road trip. Saturday's matchup will take place in Concord, West Virginia as Wheeling University will take on Concord University at 12 PM. The Cardinals will be looking to get back to .500 within the conference.
Volleyball Takes Momentum on the Road in Battle with Notre Dame College
Wheeling, W. Va. - Since the start of Mountain East Conference (MEC) play, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (9-6, 3-0) has been going strong. They take their momentum on the road as they head to South Euclid, Ohio to battle Notre Dame College at 7 PM. The Cardinals have been playing as a team since the start of conference play two weeks ago and will look to continue to play with that team mentality all season long.
Rugby Looks for Bounce Back in Road Contest vs. Marian
Wheeling, W. Va. - In week two of Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) play, the Wheeling University Rugby team (2-2, 1-1) suffered their first ever BRRC loss at the hands of Thomas More. This week, they look to bounce back in conference play as they head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for a meeting with Marian University at 1 PM. The Cardinals look to get back to their high-powered offensive game as they open another BRRC rivalry.
Wheeling University Baseball/Softball Golf Scramble Postponed
Wheeling, W. Va. - Due to inclement weather set to plague the Ohio Valley this weekend, the Wheeling University Baseball/Softball Scramble, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st,, will be postponed. The make-up date for the golf scramble has been announced for Saturday, May 20th with a shotgun start at 9 AM.
Yarwood Breaks Career Saves Record In Loss to Notre Dame
Wheeling, W. Va. – It was a record setting night at Bishop Schmitt Field on Wednesday when the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-5, 4-3). Goalkeeper Mikayla Yarwood finished with seven saves and is now Wheeling's All-Time career saves leader with 220. Unfortunately, the Cardinals were unable to pull off the win for their keeper as they fell to the Falcons 3-0.
St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds. St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday. At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Neal Brown’s Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him
Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 5 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mars at Highlands. Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan. Franklin Regional at Plum. Avonworth at West...
New pickleball courts coming to East Liverpool
East Liverpool is about to make new pickleball courts, thanks to donations from the community.
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
Oglebay ready for 45th year of fall fun
WHEELING, W.Va. – Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 45th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital, on Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 2022 schedule of events includes:. Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located...
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday. The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees. This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are […]
