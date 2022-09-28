Read full article on original website
Kinnick Nightmares: Why Michigan is in trouble against Iowa, atrocious offense and all
Even Jim Harbaugh understands that Iowa is where “Top Five teams go to die.” So Michigan football can’t overlook the Hawkeyes despite their horrid offense. Michigan is on upset alert and everyone knows it. The Wolverines are heading to Ames this weekend to take on a 3-1...
Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game
Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
College football in a hurricane: Notre Dame tries throwing 31 times in middle of literal hurricane
This week ESPN’s “College Gameday” travels to Clemson, South Carolina for a battle between a couple of unbeaten squads as the host Tigers take on North Carolina State. Notre Dame is off for their bye this week but with the weather that is expected it’s seemingly fitting from a Fighting Irish fan’s perspective that these two are meeting up.
Iowa commit, nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor announced as All-American
Kadyn Proctor, 247Sports' No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and officially announced as an All-American and part of the game during the Road to the Dome series. Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk in Iowa, is one of the...
Elite Linebacker Adarius Hayes Names His Top 8 Schools
Four-star linebacker recruit Adarius Hayes has narrowed his college options down to eight programs. Hayes named Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF as his top choices. "I just want to say thank god for all the blessings that came my way and I’m going...
Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban
Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State
BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
David Stone, 5-star defensive lineman, stunned by David Hicks commitment; High on Oklahoma, intrigued by Texas AM
Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) five-star defensive lineman David Stone is back home in Oklahoma waiting out Hurricane Ian as it reaches Florida. So, while he's concerned about those back at school he also has some time to reflect and check out the latest recruiting news. >>> ...
College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/1/22
Last week, the top of the rankings maintained the status quo with the exception of Oklahoma, who lost at home against Kansas State. The only other team in the top 10 to lose was Arkansas, and their loss was against a solid Texas A&M team. The Razorbacks look to bounce...
Big Ten Network’s Gerry DiNardo: Ohio State’s defense has them atop the Big Ten, not Michigan
Gerry DiNardo thinks that Ohio State football might finally have found the missing pieces that eluded them last year. And in doing so, the Big Ten Network analyst and former college coach believes that Ohio State is now the best team in the Big Ten. This Ohio State defense is greatly improved under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Last week in their Big Ten opener, a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, Ohio State limited their Big Ten rival to 296 yards of total offense and just 11 first downs. No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts Rutgers football (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)...
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
On ESPN College GameDay, who did the crew pick between the FSU Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons?
Though they were without Lee Corso this week, the ESPN College GameDay crew decided to (mostly) go with Corso's alma mater. Corso, whom ESPN GameDay reported was feeling under the weather today and unable to appear, was a Florida State quarterback and defensive back from 1953-57. His usual co-hosts decided to stick with...
Big Ten, Big 12 Could Usher Out Pac-12
As the Big Ten looks to keep expanding, some in the industry are reportedly concerned about the Pac-12’s sustainability. After announcing the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, commissioner Kevin Warren is looking to add a new media rights deal to the conference’s seven-year, $8 billion deal it struck in August, which is expected to payout an annual $75 million to each school.
CBS Sports unveils updated Top 25 and 1 preseason rankings
College basketball season will be here before we know it, and CBS Sports has made some minor alterations to the preseason Top 25 and 1 rankings. The Top 10 remains stable, and most of the movement happens down the list. In his write up explaining some of the decisions, CBS...
Robert Griffin III names Heisman frontrunners entering Week 5, includes 2 B1G standout
If a Heisman trophy-winning quarterback is telling you you can join the club, odds are you’re likely in the running for college football’s most coveted award. ESPN’s Robert Griffin III recently released his top 5 rankings for this year’s Heisman Trophy entering Week 5. No surprise, 2021 winner Bryce Young from Alabama made the list, but he isn’t the front-runner. And while Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has made the most headlines through 4 weeks, Griffin did mention 2 B1G members as potential winners as well.
