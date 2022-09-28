ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon State
Oregon Business
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022

Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Why Do Repair Shops Charge Diagnostic Fees?

This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston, owner of All About Automotive, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Repair Expert. Today's vehicles are a Networked Computer System. To give you an idea of what I am talking about, the engine is managed by an electronic control module, or ECM. These control modules monitor and control the fuel, emissions, temperature, the timing of the engine, starting, charging, transmission shifting and speed. The electrical accessory systems that add luxuries like power windows, door locks, seats, mirrors, heating and air conditioning, are also run by a control module, called a body control module or "BCM".
GRESHAM, OR
psuvanguard.com

Portland’s downtown struggles to bring back visitors

A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Mexican Food

If someone tells you Portland doesn’t have good Mexican food, tell them they haven’t gotten out enough. From the center of the city to the suburbs, stellar Mexican cuisine abounds, hailing from regions including Oaxaca, Yucatán, Mexico City, and Guadalajara, plus unique fusions of Mexican and Pacific Northwest ingredients. You’ll find something to fit every price point, from burritos and pozole in the back of a convenience store to a award-winning high-end tasting menu, and of course, plenty of taco carts.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
kptv.com

Operation Blue Roof has new home in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hurricane Ian is devastating people living in Florida, upending lives and ripping roofs off homes. “At the end of the day, there’s a family that needs a roof over their head and we’re going to provide it,” said Colonel Mike Helton, commander of the Portland District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
