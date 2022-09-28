Read full article on original website
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
National Coffee Day: Portland shop named 3rd best in U.S. and Canada
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and people in Oregon have plenty of small businesses to support as they celebrate.
kptv.com
People in Portland swear less than any other major US city, study finds
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Although it may sound like a load of bull, a recent study reveals that people in Portland are less likely to curse than those in other major American cities. Around the world, many people swear. The majority of civilizations view the usage of curse words as...
WWEEK
Heirs to a Convenience-Store Fortune Have Allowed a Sizable Property to Lie Fallow
Several WW readers have inquired about a long-vacant lot in the heart of the Tabor neighborhood. “There is a large vacant lot on the northeast corner of Southeast Belmont Street and 60th Avenue,” wrote one of them, Gerard Lilly. “My wife and I moved to Portland in 1983 and it was vacant then and still is.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
KXL
NW Government Doesn’t Understand That Less Cops Means More Criminals
The point seems so obvious, you’d think the leadership of Portland and Seattle would get it. If you cut cops to the bone, you’re gonna get a lot more crime. Both cities were severely short of officers BEFORE the pandemic and BEFORE the death of George Floyd set off a year of riots.
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red Saturday
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
Pamplin Media Group
Why Do Repair Shops Charge Diagnostic Fees?
This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston, owner of All About Automotive, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Repair Expert. Today's vehicles are a Networked Computer System. To give you an idea of what I am talking about, the engine is managed by an electronic control module, or ECM. These control modules monitor and control the fuel, emissions, temperature, the timing of the engine, starting, charging, transmission shifting and speed. The electrical accessory systems that add luxuries like power windows, door locks, seats, mirrors, heating and air conditioning, are also run by a control module, called a body control module or "BCM".
psuvanguard.com
Portland’s downtown struggles to bring back visitors
A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
Portland history: Council Crest used to be an amusement park
Referred to as the “Dreamland of the Northwest,” the property was initially part of an Oregon pioneer’s donation land claim.
hereisoregon.com
Jojo fried chicken and potato food cart opens a brick-and-mortar spot in Portland’s Pearl District
Jojo, the food cart known for its fried chicken sandwiches and extra crispy potato wedges, opened its first brick-and-mortar location this month in downtown Portland’s Pearl District. The new spot on the corner of Northwest 13th Avenue and Kearney Street still serves its double-fried potato wedges and various styles...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Mexican Food
If someone tells you Portland doesn’t have good Mexican food, tell them they haven’t gotten out enough. From the center of the city to the suburbs, stellar Mexican cuisine abounds, hailing from regions including Oaxaca, Yucatán, Mexico City, and Guadalajara, plus unique fusions of Mexican and Pacific Northwest ingredients. You’ll find something to fit every price point, from burritos and pozole in the back of a convenience store to a award-winning high-end tasting menu, and of course, plenty of taco carts.
Rocketing gas prices continue as Oregon sees largest price spike in U.S.
The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
KATU.com
Captain Ankeny's Pizza in Old Town Portland to close its doors for good
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Old Town Portland staple will be closing its doors for the last time on September 30. Captain Ankeny’s Pizza announced on Facebook that they have decided to close for good. The statement that was posted on September 23 reads: “Sad to announce after nearly...
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekend
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
kptv.com
Operation Blue Roof has new home in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hurricane Ian is devastating people living in Florida, upending lives and ripping roofs off homes. “At the end of the day, there’s a family that needs a roof over their head and we’re going to provide it,” said Colonel Mike Helton, commander of the Portland District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
