Anyone new to Texas has a lot to look forward to after moving here: rodeos, Whataburger, sunshine and everything H-E-B has to offer. A Thrillist writer who moved to the Lone Star State compiled a list of the best snacks available only at Texas grocery stores, like H-E-B and more, in hopes of helping others new to the state acclimate more easily to the new environment.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO