Texas State

sheltonherald.com

Best snacks in Texas grocery stores: H-E-B's jerky, cowboy caviar and more

Anyone new to Texas has a lot to look forward to after moving here: rodeos, Whataburger, sunshine and everything H-E-B has to offer. A Thrillist writer who moved to the Lone Star State compiled a list of the best snacks available only at Texas grocery stores, like H-E-B and more, in hopes of helping others new to the state acclimate more easily to the new environment.
TEXAS STATE
sheltonherald.com

Longest bar in Texas opens for business. That's a lot of pints...

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the latest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands area is now home to the longest bar in Texas. The bar also boasts 10,000 square feet of interior space, an 18,000-square-foot patio and can accommodate up...
TEXAS STATE
sheltonherald.com

Photos: Two disabled Texas pups make global pet calendar. Meet Kardi and Bay Lee

Two dogs with mobility-assisting wheelchairs from Texas have won top spots in the 2023 Walkin’ Pets Calendar, an international contest featuring entries from 24 countries. The eighth annual calendar contest focuses on bringing awareness to pet mobility and celebrates the incredible strength and "spirit of handicapable" animals, a press release from the organization states.
TEXAS STATE
sheltonherald.com

10 small towns in Texas named top spots for peace and quiet. Here's the list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sometimes a slower pace of life is a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city. A recent report from the travel website Only in Your State listed "10 small towns in Texas that offer nothing but peace and quiet," and then [we] compared each town to see what Tripadvisor had to say.
TEXAS STATE
sheltonherald.com

Plane low on gas lands safely in Newtown on Lake Lillinonah, official says

NEWTOWN — A plane that can operate on land and water was running low on fuel Friday when it made an unscheduled landing on Lake Lillinonah, officials said. The plane, a small single-engine aircraft, landed safely around 11:30 a.m. Friday and refueled with assistance from people on shore before taking off again without incident, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ray Corbo, of Newtown Hook & Ladder.
NEWTOWN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Darien cross country runs wild in two states, football falls, field hockey rolls

The Darien cross country teams were running wild in Stamford and Rhode Island this weekend and their success leads off this week’s Wave by the numbers. Record of both the Darien boys and girls cross country teams following a four-team meet at Scofield Magnet School in Stamford. The Wave girls swept Ridgefield 27-28, St. Joseph 27-31, and Westhill 15-50, while the boys defeated Westhill 18-38 and St. Joseph 15-47, while falling to Ridgefield 23-34,
DARIEN, CT

