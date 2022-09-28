When regarding the 1940s most current enthusiasts might be tempted to think of brands on the GM spectrum such as Cadillac. Who could really blame them? In fact brands like that one have been responsible for some of the most attractive vehicles in American automotive production history. However, there was another brand who made some pretty insane innovations at the time, also keeping their grasp on some of the companies we now regard as the greatest of their era. One such manufacturer was Chrysler, who, as you might know, claimed the Plymouth name as a company under their supervision.

