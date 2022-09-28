Read full article on original website
Neighbor Billing Locals $8.6K To Fix Potholes in Front of Their Home Slated
"The work has now been done. They ended up only [resurfacing] the part in front of their house," the neighbor fumed.
Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police
Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile
It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.
msn.com
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS・
Disaster Barnyard Find Plymouth Gets Cleaned Up After 70 Years
When regarding the 1940s most current enthusiasts might be tempted to think of brands on the GM spectrum such as Cadillac. Who could really blame them? In fact brands like that one have been responsible for some of the most attractive vehicles in American automotive production history. However, there was another brand who made some pretty insane innovations at the time, also keeping their grasp on some of the companies we now regard as the greatest of their era. One such manufacturer was Chrysler, who, as you might know, claimed the Plymouth name as a company under their supervision.
CARS・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man chased by group 'seen running around with knives' in Milton Keynes
A man was reportedly chased by a group 'seen running around with knives' in Milton Keynes. Police said a group of six to eight men were seen with the weapons on Wednesday afternoon (September 28). Thames Valley Police said it appeared that one of the group was being pursued by...
BBC
M4 eastbound closure for final stages of smart motorway work
A stretch of the M4 is shutting for the final stages of upgrade work to turn it into a smart motorway. The motorway will close eastbound, between junctions 12 for Theale and 11 for Reading, from 22:00 BST on Saturday until 06:00 on Monday. Highways England said it included work...
BBC
Lancashire drivers convicted after paying scammers for fake details
More than 60 people in Lancashire have been convicted after paying scammers to try avoid prosecutions for driving offences, police said. Insp Oliver Jones said motorists used fake details to "avoid being penalised and even dodge disqualification". A total of 61 motorists who failed to provide their driver details have...
BBC
Autistic teen 'wowed' by A11 roadworks tour in Norfolk
A roadworks-loving autistic teenager with cerebral palsy has been left amazed at being able to see one being built. Dominic, 13, from Creeting St Mary, Suffolk, was given a special tour of the A11 upgrade at Wymondham in Norfolk. He said the day out was "exciting" and "amazing". He added...
msn.com
Boyfriend Demanding Key to Dead Man's Apartment Raises Eyebrows: 'Red Flag'
Members of a popular internet forum were left bewildered after one 27-year-old woman detailed her boyfriend's suspicious and potentially alarming behavior. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/Paas33 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she was left in charge of her recently deceased friend's apartment but revealed how her partner's attitude to the residence has left her with feelings of paranoia.
msn.com
Goondiwindi motorists unleash over major mistake on road sign
A spelling error on a road sign has caught the eye of passing motorists who have uploaded pictures of the fault to social media. The sign was recently erected on the approach to the intersection of the Cunningham and New England highways near Warwick in southeast Queensland. It provides road...
BBC
Leicester boy, 13, left without school after council delays
A Leicester teenager is having to create his own lessons at home after the local authority struggled to find him a new school place. Manraj, 13, and his mother Kulljeet tried to apply in June but found the website was down for maintenance. They sent in a paper application but...
Someecards
Mom asks if she's wrong to criticize fellow mom for slowing down carpool.
When this mom is mad at another mom for braiding her daughter's hair and slowing down the carpool, she asks Reddit:. "AITA for criticizing a friend for braiding her daughter's hair?" This is not a recent problem but my friend brought up it again and asked me to apologize and...
