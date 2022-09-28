Read full article on original website
Eagle Grove routs Manson-Northwest Webster on homecoming, 48-14
The Eagle Grove Eagles football team returned to action on a short week on Thursday night, as they hosted the Cougars of Manson-Northwest Webster in Class 1A, District 2 matchup on homecoming. The game was moved to Thursday to do the inability to find officials to work a Friday game. The Eagles and Cougars entered with similar 1-4 record, while the Eagles were 0-2 in district play, and the Cougars with 1-1 in the district.
Week 6 Preview: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Southeast Valley
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys football team will hit the road on Friday night in Class 2A, District 2 action as they take on the defending Class 2A State Champions in the Southeast Valley Jaguars. CGD enters Friday night with a 4-1 record and 1-1 in district play, while Southeast Valley enters at 2-3 and 0-2 in the district.
Gowrie, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Charles Capsel
Charles “Chuck” Capsel, 89, of Webster City, died on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Paula Baber Hospice House in Ft Dodge, Iowa. Visitation will be at Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 PM followed by A memorial Service at 1:30 PM.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
Iowa Harvest Will Help Track Down Three Escaped Bulls
It’s almost been a month since Labor Day and three rodeo bulls are still on the run. Over Labor Day weekend, five bulls escaped from the rodeo in Fonda. Of the five escape artists, two have been caught and the other three remain on the run. As farmers start...
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday afternoon. The Ames native placed second behind returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose Monday and Tuesday winnings totaled $44,200. She also competed against Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
3 bulls still on the loose near Fonda
FONDA, Iowa — Three bulls remain on the loose more than three weeks after they broke free at the end of a rodeo in Fonda. A total of five bulls originally escaped over the Labor Day weekend, but two have since been caught. "Just like a bunch of sheep....
Moran man kicks girlfriend, chases her with hammer, golf club
A Woodward man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kicking his girlfriend and threatening her with a hammer and golf club. Steven Jay Caldwell, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. in the 15700...
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
Teen apprehended with a threat to Fort Dodge Middle School
Police surrounded Fort Dodge Middle School on Wednesday afternoon after a student allegedly threatened to use a firearm. The school building was placed in a secure lockdown with a full investigation being conducted. The students were released from their respective lockdown locations as searches of those locations and personal property were completed. After an investigation by police a 13-year-old male student who is suspected of making the threat was detained. The teen is being charged with a threat of terrorism and first degree harassment. The suspect is in the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the matter referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services.
Child hit by car on Willis Avenue Friday
A motor vehicle struck a child Friday afternoon on Willis Avenue. The juvenile victim is conscious and breathing, according to public safety radio traffic. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Willis Avenue near 10th Street. The circumstances of the mishap are under investigation at this...
Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park
ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
MASON CITY — A homeless man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County after stealing a truck. A criminal complaint states that at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Logan Conway allegedly approached a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City, loaded his bicycle into the back of a truck in the driveway and drove away. The owner of the vehicle says they watched the vehicle leave and that the keys were left in the vehicle.
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
Scranton Fire Department Responded to Two Fires Tuesday
The Scranton Fire Department responded to two structure fires Tuesday morning. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy, the Scranton Fire Department and Greene County Ambulance responded to the incident in the 1400 block of D Avenue at 10:05am. Fire Chief Doug Duff tells Raccoon Valley Radio a barn and a nearby corn crib were on fire and when they arrived on scene, the fire was spreading to a nearby unharvested soybean field.
