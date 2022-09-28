Read full article on original website
Related
Yikes: It’s Possible for Your Loving Partner To Become Emotionally Unavailable—Here’s What To Know
There often comes a turning point in a romantic relationship when things shift, however subtly or dramatically, from light fun into deeply emotional territory. And a partner's capacity to respond to this and reciprocate this growth in vulnerability reflects their level of emotional availability. But at the same time, emotional...
Psych Centra
Can Someone Really Change Their Behaviors, Traits, and Habits?
People can change but only if a few requirements are met, including self-awareness and willpower. There are some exceptions, though. Your personality is shaped by a dynamic relationship between your interactions, temperament, and environments. Change is possible. What does it mean for a person to change? Change is a sustained...
Upworthy
Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health
Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
What Friendship Experts Want You To Know About ‘Unghosting’ an Ex-Friend
In an ideal world, you’d be about as likely to ghost a friend as you would to literally vanish into thin air. But sometimes, life gets in the way of our best interests or judgment, and we ghost—and not just romantic partners, either. In fact, in a 2018 survey of more than 700 people, 32 percent of respondents reported having ghosted a friend, and 39 percent said they’d been ghosted by a friend. (And chances are, these numbers are even higher now, in the wake of an era marked by social distancing.) The good news? Undoing the emotional damage of ghosting may be possible with, well, unghosting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The New Dr. Dennis Gross Overnight Retinol Peel Gave Me Baby Soft, Glow-y Skin—Without Irritation
After dealing with adult acne for two years, I finally found a skin-care routine that doesn’t cause me to break out—a true miracle, IMHO. It includes using a gentle non-foaming cleanser, tons of hyaluronic acid, a water-based moisturizer, SPF (of course), and recently, the Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Overnight Texture Renewal Peel, ($78). It's the newest addition to my beauty regimen, and for good reason.
morningbrew.com
Sidekick’s guide to balance: Working therapy into your workday
The journey toward balance isn’t a life or death high-wire act. If you lean too far one way or the other, there’s a net to catch you and a valuable lesson to learn. Why did I have that reaction? What made that so enjoyable? Could I have done that better? Balance means checking in with yourself in moments of calm as well as moments of chaos. It means prioritizing your well-being so you have the space to prioritize your obligations and your moments of freedom.
Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs
Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
I’m In My 40s and Have Never Gotten Injectables—Here Are The Under-$20 Products I Swear By for Keeping My Skin Fresh Instead
Society seems to be at a tipping point with anti-aging. Though Botox and other injectables have become more normalized, we're simultaneously seeing women in the public eye forsake these treatments and embrace their mature skin—and as with any personal style choice to each their own. Personally, I've considered getting injectables—possibly Botox to eliminate the “political rage” lines between my eyes, or maybe some Juvederm to round out the smirk lines around my mouth—but like many luxury beauty treatments, injectables have simply never been accessible in my budget.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
Psych Centra
The Importance of Personal Boundaries
Personal boundaries help us state what is and isn’t acceptable to us. Setting boundaries has various benefits for promoting overall mental health and well-being. Boundaries can help you assert what you’re OK and not OK with. Personal boundaries in relationships are necessary because you may feel resentful and exhausted without them.
Looking To Deepen Your Relationship? Go Take a Hike
It’s no secret that spending time in the forest, whether on a hike or in a cabin or tent surrounded by a tapestry of trees, can be a real dopamine boost. The reason? For millennia, humans have survived in and thrived off of nature. But spending time in the great outdoors can immediately pay off not just for yourself, but for your relationships, too.
7 Things You Can Do to Show Up for the New Parent in Your Life
I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
Is It Safe To Be Around Paint Fumes While Pregnant?
If you're pregnant, you may be thinking about a fresh coat of paint for that nursery. As a result, some concerns regarding the paint fumes may begin to linger.
‘I’m a Pumpkin Farmer, and These 5 Tips Will Help You Choose the Perfect Pumpkin for Carving and Cooking’
A seasonal trip to the local pumpkin patch can include fun activities, like haunted hayrides and petting zoos. But when it comes to choosing the ideal pumpkin to take home—whether for cooking or displaying—confusion and anxiety can run rampant if you don't know what you're looking for. Much like picking a partner—or, heck, even a watermelon or avocado—being able to choose a perfect pumpkin can get overwhelming because of all the options (Cinderellas! Jarrahdales! Warty Goblins!). But thankfully, there’s help to be had for picking the right one.
‘I’m a Hand and Wrist Surgeon, and These Are the Carpal Tunnel Braces I Recommend To Alleviate Wrist Pain’
With an uptick in work-from-home, computer-based jobs, it's no surprise that more and more people are experiencing pain of all kinds, especially when in comes to the wrist and hands. A major culprit for wrist and hand pain is carpal tunnel syndrome, which occurs when the median nerve is compressed. When this happens, you'll like experience numbness, a burning sensation, or tingly feeling in the thumb, index finger, middle finger, or ring finer.
Social Media ‘Peer Pressure’ Has Played a Major Role In Convincing Us To Wear Sunscreen Every Day, and Dermatologists Are Grateful
In 2018, I saw a Tweet from esthetician Tiara Willis, aka @makeupforwomenofcolor, urging folks to "always wear sunscreen." And honestly, even though I'd heard dermatologists spouting the same commandment forever, it was really the first time I had ever considered the importance of daily sunscreen use. I bought an SPF-30...
ICYMI, You Can Bake Bread in Your Air Fryer—And This Sourdough Recipe Is Stacked with Gut Health Benefits
It’s hard not to fall passionately in love with every loaf of bread we come across. Seriously, what’s not to adore about a baguette, boule, or freshly-baked slice of sprouted grain? However, there's just something about sourdough bread that will always have a special place in our hearts. It’s fluffy on the inside, crispy on the outside, and has a deliciously tangy flavor that compliments a schmear of rich, creamy butter like none other—and it's pretty much the perfect vehicle for making a mean avocado toast. Plus, sourdough is RD-approved and loaded with tons of longevity-boosting health benefits plus key vitamins and minerals to help keep bones strong as you age. Need I say more?
psychologytoday.com
Am I on My Phone to Avoid Conflict With My Partner?
We have several distractions at our disposal that can make it easy to avoid conflict. Avoidant behaviors can make things feel "smooth" but mask growing resentments or contempt. Thinking not as individuals but as a unit or team can help to unstick deadlocks in relational conflicts. We turn to our...
These Biodegradable ‘Skinsheets’ Are an Eco-Friendly Alternative To Cotton Rounds, and Will Make Your Products Work Even Better
Sustainability is something that Skinsheet founder Mary Frances Knight considers in every part of her life, including her beauty routine. For years, cotton rounds—which are notably single-use and virtually indestructible in landfills—were part of her daily routine, but she liked them more in theory than in practice because of their environmental impact. So she set out to reinvent the product, creating an eco-friendly option that also enhanced her routine.
Try This Gastroenterologist-Approved Trick for Getting the Most Benefit Out of Your Probiotic
While it’s well known that probiotics are BFFs with optimal digestive health, it can be tough to tell if you're reaping all of the possible benefits. If you eat a *lot* of Greek yogurt and take a daily probiotic, you should be square...right?. According to Marvin Singh, MD, founder...
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0