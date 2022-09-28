In an ideal world, you’d be about as likely to ghost a friend as you would to literally vanish into thin air. But sometimes, life gets in the way of our best interests or judgment, and we ghost—and not just romantic partners, either. In fact, in a 2018 survey of more than 700 people, 32 percent of respondents reported having ghosted a friend, and 39 percent said they’d been ghosted by a friend. (And chances are, these numbers are even higher now, in the wake of an era marked by social distancing.) The good news? Undoing the emotional damage of ghosting may be possible with, well, unghosting.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO