Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Green sentenced in 1985 cold case killing
Judge Suzanne Kingsbury on Sept. 27 sentenced Michael Green to 15 years to life in prison for the 1985 murder of Jane Anker Hylton. In late July Green pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for the killing — a crime once thought committed by another man, Ricky Davis, who undeservedly served 15 years in state prison.
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Homeless California man accused of killing 74-year-old victim in 'unprovoked' attack
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old homeless person was arrested after allegedly killing a 74-year-old man. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, at approximately 8:44 p.m., Darin Chastain was standing outside a home on the 6200 block of Kenneth Avenue, screaming and throwing rocks at the garage door, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
'Everybody knows Jim': Carmichael community mourns man allegedly killed by homeless man
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Family, friends and neighbors are mourning what they call the tragic and senseless loss of a husband, father and grandfather who neighbors say would do anything to protect them. James Raleigh, 74, was allegedly attacked by a homeless man Wednesday. The man, identified by police as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homeless man accused of killing Carmichael man near his home
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County homeless man is in jail for what the sheriff’s office describes as a random and senseless homicide. Jail records show 54-year-old Darin Chastain has been charged with homicide for allegedly killing a Carmichael man on Kenneth Avenue Wednesday night near Ancil Hoffman Park. “I just felt sad […]
Suspect arrested in repeated vandalism of Citrus Heights businesses
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department said its officers arrested a Roseville man suspected of vandalizing its local businesses. Police said the vandalism occurred more than once, with two businesses being targeted twice. He was identified by police as 30-year-old Philip Archuleta. “Many of the business victims suffered extensive losses totaling […]
Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday. Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only […]
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
KCRA.com
Placer County deputies discover human remains in Foresthill, sheriff says
Human remains were discovered in Foresthill on Wednesday morning, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office's news release. Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a call just before 7:30 a.m. near Cold Springs Drive. They later found what they said appeared to be human remains. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept....
Human remains found in Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Human remains were found in Foresthill on Wednesday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:30 a.m. deputies responded to a call on Cold Springs Drive where they found human remains, according to the sheriff’s office. While the sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway they also said that there […]
Scammers impersonate Placer Sheriff sergeants
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to phone scammers impersonating two of their sergeants. The sheriff’s office said that the scammers left voicemails in which they did not ask for anything but led potential victims to believe there was an urgent matter and they needed to call […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Undersheriff Macedo Announces Upcoming Retirement
San Andreas, CA — A longtime leader in the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Jim Macedo, will be retiring on October 7. Macedo has worked in, or supervised, every division, unit and team within the sheriff’s office. Following the death of Sheriff Gary Kuntz in 2015, Macedo also served as undersheriff for eight months, until the appointment of Sheriff Rick Dibasilio.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Failure to provide DNA, identity theft, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 13. Luana Jean Ybarra, 48, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
KCRA.com
'We're all broken': Husband, father describes loss of wife and severe injury of son in Lincoln train crash
LINCOLN, Calif. — The loss of his wife and the mother of his children is heartrending for Travis Nunes. The difficulty of watching his son – fighting for his life – is agonizing. “I can't put it into words. There's no words,” Nunes said. “Just pure loss...
kymkemp.com
Lawsuit Alleges Racial Profiling of Asian-Americans in Cannabis Eradication Efforts
A lawsuit filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation on behalf of the nonprofit Asian American Liberation Network and an Asian-American customer of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) alleges that SMUD turned over sensitive utility records of racially profiled customers to the Sacramento Police Department (SPD) without a warrant. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners
We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
Placer Sheriff warns about phone scam where caller is impersonating sergeant
PLACER COUNTY – A local sheriff's department is warning residents about scammers who are impersonating sergeants in calls. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday they have learned about a new scam where someone impersonating a sergeant leaves potential victims a voicemail about an "urgent matter." The ominous message urges the person to call them back to find out what the impersonator was calling about. Deputies have called both numbers back, finding that one led to a disconnected number while the other was Google subscriber service. As the sheriff's office reminds residents, any law enforcement agency in the US won't be calling someone to ask for money in any form. Exactly how many reports about this particular scam the sheriff's office has gotten is unclear.
South Sacramento families seek solutions in killings of loved ones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two South Sacramento families are reflecting on their loved ones who senselessly lost their lives to violence. "Her name was Michelle Benavidez. She was 29, and it's just affected us," said Paula Gardner who is the Aunt of Michelle Benavidez. Gardner was joined with about a...
2 killed in shooting at South Natomas apartment complex
SACRAMENTO – A violent night in Sacramento has police investigating two separate homicide scenes, including one at an apartment complex that left two people dead.Both incidents happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police say. The apartment complex incident was near Azevedo and Moontree drives. Witnesses reported hearing just over a dozen gunshots. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Two people were killed in the shooting, police say; one of the victims was 17 years old. Police are also investigating a second homicide that happened around the same time as the first, this one near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard. One person was killed in this incident, police say. Investigators believe both incidents are not related.
Comments / 1