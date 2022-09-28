ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

One-wheel beach boarding

First they passed me on the trail, then later on the beach. All terrain electric one-wheel skateboard operator and his dog. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
Anacortes, WA
Skagit County, WA
Home, WA
Washington Entertainment
whatcomtalk.com

Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham

Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KUOW

On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook

It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
ANACORTES, WA
My Clallam County

The 21st Annual Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival is almost here

PORT ANGELES – The 21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival in Port Angeles is coming back in all its glory on Friday, October 7 through Sunday the 9th. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 festival was cancelled, and lasts year’s event was presented in an abbreviated form, so organizers are thrilled to be able to put on a festival that’s bigger and better than ever.
PORT ANGELES, WA
#Barns#Local Life#Beaches#Travel Info#What To Do#Skagit
anacortestoday.com

Oyster Run in rear view mirror

This collection of photos is from late afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the tail end of the 2022 Oyster Run. The weather was perfect as thousands of bikers descended on Anacortes for this annual event.
ANACORTES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Lane closed through next week on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, late next week due to a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Caught on camera: Bears show up at Bothell home

BOTHELL, Wash. — KIRO 7 received a video showing the moment bears showed up at a house in Bothell. The bears were caught on camera just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Canyon Creek Elementary School. Renee Hughes Kilwien shared the Ring video, which shows a mama bear and her...
BOTHELL, WA
whatcom-news.com

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA

