ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

TikTok Promotes Isabel Quinteros to Global Lead of Music Partnerships

TikTok is promoting Isabel Quinteros to global lead of music partnerships, the company announced on Friday (Sept. 30). In her new role, the executive will work across different regional efforts to heighten “key campaigns” and also aim to “maximize artist opportunities across all ByteDance products,” according to TikTok’s announcement. She will report to Paul Hourican, global head of music ops.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
3DPrint.com

Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar

On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
3printr.com

Luyten and CISM announce partnership for AM technologies in construction

Australian construction 3D printing company Luyten has partnered with RMIT’s Centre for Innovation Structures and Materials (CISM) to advance the incorporation of 3D printing technologies into modern architecture and construction research. Under the partnership, Luyten will provide CISM with a dedicated 3D printing system at its facility in Melbourne,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackathon#Web3#Bolt
tobaccoreporter.com

BAT Calls for Collaboration To Accelerate Harm Reduction

BAT’s chief growth officer, Kingsley Wheaton, called for greater collaboration between the industry, governments and intergovernmental organizations to accelerate tobacco harm reduction becoming the tobacco control policy of choice during the recent Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum in Washington D.C. While BAT is determined to reduce the health impact...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy