Billboard
TikTok Promotes Isabel Quinteros to Global Lead of Music Partnerships
TikTok is promoting Isabel Quinteros to global lead of music partnerships, the company announced on Friday (Sept. 30). In her new role, the executive will work across different regional efforts to heighten “key campaigns” and also aim to “maximize artist opportunities across all ByteDance products,” according to TikTok’s announcement. She will report to Paul Hourican, global head of music ops.
3DPrint.com
Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar
On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
thefastmode.com
Oracle Communications at DTW 2022: Platinum Sponsor Showcases "Race with 5G" Car Racing Championship
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Jason Rutherford, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Oracle Communications in a brief interview on the company's participation at the event. Ariana: Which summit will Oracle be participating in?. Jason:...
3printr.com
Luyten and CISM announce partnership for AM technologies in construction
Australian construction 3D printing company Luyten has partnered with RMIT’s Centre for Innovation Structures and Materials (CISM) to advance the incorporation of 3D printing technologies into modern architecture and construction research. Under the partnership, Luyten will provide CISM with a dedicated 3D printing system at its facility in Melbourne,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tobaccoreporter.com
BAT Calls for Collaboration To Accelerate Harm Reduction
BAT’s chief growth officer, Kingsley Wheaton, called for greater collaboration between the industry, governments and intergovernmental organizations to accelerate tobacco harm reduction becoming the tobacco control policy of choice during the recent Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum in Washington D.C. While BAT is determined to reduce the health impact...
The Space Industry Needs Skilled Software Engineers, Network Engineers, and Coders
Building and operating space systems require additional considerations from IT professionals outside of the traditional IT knowledge base. Designing systems that will operate in space or supporting space operations require more considerations when compared to designing Earthbound systems. If you are an IT professional who is interested in the space...
Sony World Photography Awards announce new jury, prizes and format
The prestigious Sony World Photography Awards is back for its 16th year with new judges and even more prizes
