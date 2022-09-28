Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
ktbb.com
Ambulance subscription registration opens for 2023
LONGVIEW — Registration for the Longview Fire Department’s annual Ambulance Subscription Program for 2023 is now open. Since 2009, the fire department has offered the program to Longview residents in an attempt to help offset the rising cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to a news release. With the typical cost associated with EMS transports averaging $800 to $1,000 per response, the program limits any out-of-pocket EMS expenses to $70/year. To subscribe for 2023, the deadline to register is December 31, 2022. The annual fee is $70 for January to December 2023. Click this link for more details.
ktbb.com
Spring Hill Park community meeting scheduled
LONGVIEW — The Longview Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community meeting to discuss improvements to Spring Hill Park funded by the 2018 bond election. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Spring Hill High School library on George Richey Road. Spring Hill, McWhorter, and Rollins parks are the second set of parks identified for improvements as part of the bond initiative. Lois Jackson, McWhorter, Patterson, Spring Creek, and Stamper parks were renovated as part of the first set of park improvements.
ktbb.com
Police seek leads in drive-by
TYLER – Tyler police say a juvenile went to the hospital after a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Carol Lane, and they are seeking leads in the case. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says two youths were in a vehicle in the roadway when another car drove by and “fired several rounds.” One female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm with a bullet that ended up lodged in her chest. The other person was hit by debris but did not require treatment. Tyler police ask that anyone with any information on this incident to contact them at 903-531-1000.
ktbb.com
Man sought for alleged online solicitation of a minor
TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding 38-year-old Cedric Devon Taylor. He’s wanted for questioning for alleged online solicitation of a minor under age 14, with bond set at $250,000. According to officials, Taylor allegedly solicited inappropriate pictures from an 11-year-old girl on July 6. His last known address is 13573 Valley View Drive in Longview, and authorities say he may have moved to Longview with his girlfriend. There’s no word on Taylor’s vehicle, but officials say he supposedly works at Zippy J’s off High Street in Longview. If you have any possible leads, you’re asked to contact Detective Aaron Hinton at (903) 566-6600 or ahinton@smith-county.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktbb.com
Bullard rescinds boil water notice
BULLARD — The city of Bullard has rescinded a boil water notice that had been issued Monday. In posting the boil notice, the city cited “conditions which occurred recently in the public water system.” Officials now advise that the water has been deemed safe for consumption. You can click this link for further details.
ktbb.com
Tyler police investigate homicide
TYLER — Tyler police seek leads as they investigate a homicide. On September 27 at around 9:00 a.m., police responded to the intersection of N. Fannin Ave. and E. Valentine St. on a report of an assault. Upon arrival officers located a female, later identified as Teri Furgerson, 38, of Pampa, lying in the roadway unconscious. Police say it appeared that she had been assaulted and had trauma to her head. She was transported to UT Health on Beckham, where she later died. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
ktbb.com
Longview student charged with terroristic threat
LONGVIEW – Longview police say they apprehended a middle school student Tuesday evening on a charge of terroristic threat after a threat was made against Judson Middle School. According to our news partner KETK, officials said an investigation found a Longview Police school resource officer responded and removed the student from their classroom after determining they had made the threat. The resource officer then involved police detectives. The student was taken off school grounds and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. “The Longview Police Department will continue to investigate any and all threats at our school campuses to the fullest,” officials said in a prepared statement. “The appropriate charges will be filed.”
ktbb.com
Temporary lane closure slated for Longview
LONGVIEW — Weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Fourth Street, between Jefferson Street and Happiness Street in Longview, will experience temporary lane closures to allow for an asphalt overlay on this section of Fourth Street. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Lane closures are anticipated to last for two weeks. Alternating single lane traffic will be permitted in each direction throughout the construction. Officials say lanes will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m. of each day of work. Flaggers will be present to assist with directing traffic. Expect minor delays when traveling this section of Fourth Street. If you have any questions, call the city’s project manager, Zack Shaner, at 903-237-1321.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktbb.com
Cherokee County issues burn ban
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Cherokee County Commissioners Court has enacted a burn ban, they announced. According to their order restricting outdoor burning, the Texas Forest Service determined that drought conditions exist within the county and public safety hazards would be “exacerbated by outdoor burning.” The order is active for 90 days unless lifted earlier by officials. A violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
ktbb.com
Intersection of Highways 59 & 80 northbound outside lane changes
MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department wants area drivers to be aware of a change to the intersection of Highways 59 and 80. The outside lane of the intersection, marked by the diagonal white lines as shown in the accompanying photo, is now closed to northbound traffic. Officials point out that the white truck seen in the photo has failed to notice the white lines. The Texas Department of Transportation recently added these lines to indicate that drivers are not to use this area. Those who ignore the white lines and proceed northbound in the outside lane may be ticketed. The change was made to facilitate traffic flow and improve safety at this intersection, according to a news release.
Comments / 0