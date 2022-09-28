MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department wants area drivers to be aware of a change to the intersection of Highways 59 and 80. The outside lane of the intersection, marked by the diagonal white lines as shown in the accompanying photo, is now closed to northbound traffic. Officials point out that the white truck seen in the photo has failed to notice the white lines. The Texas Department of Transportation recently added these lines to indicate that drivers are not to use this area. Those who ignore the white lines and proceed northbound in the outside lane may be ticketed. The change was made to facilitate traffic flow and improve safety at this intersection, according to a news release.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO