Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska man accused of killing 2 men within 2 days, leaving bodies in a field and outside motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man who was taken into custody last week for allegedly stabbing a man to death is now reportedly believed to be connected to another suspected homicide around the same time. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Assistant Chief Jason Stille with the Lincoln Police Department spoke...
Chava the French Bulldog available for adoption after tough past in puppy mill
Chava is an energetic, inquisitive, loving Frenchie who had a tough past in a puppy mill. She's now available for adoption through Hands, Hearts & Paws, a foster home-based dog rescue in Omaha.
Comments / 1