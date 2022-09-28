Read full article on original website
1 Jazz player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Utah Jazz have had enough of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell-led core after multiple playoff heartbreaks. What began as a young, plucky squad that defeated the much more ballyhooed Oklahoma City Thunder big three composed of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony in 2018 turned into one of the most disappointing teams of all time, with no bigger defeat than the 25-point choke job they suffered as the one-seed against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.
Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
James Wiseman puts on dunking display in Warriors preseason opener in Japan
Warriors third-year center James Wiseman made a triumphant return to the court for the Dubs Friday morning in Japan, throwing down four dunks en route to a game-high 20 points.
Steph Curry Throws Alley-Oop To James Wiseman In Win Over Wizards
On Friday morning, Steph Curry threw an alley-oop to James Wiseman in the Golden State Warriors' 97-86 win over the Washington Wizards.
Kyle Lowry’s 4-word message to Mavericks youngster after summer together
It’s a bit difficult to believe, but Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is already 36 years old. From his reputation as a temperamental player during his early professional years, he now commands so much respect from his peers. This is especially the case after he won the 2019 NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors after years of playoff disappointment.
Projecting Warriors' starting, closing lineup for 2022-23 season: Who will join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?
The Warriors will look slightly different after winning their fourth championship in eight seasons. While Golden State's core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remains the same, the franchise underwent a few changes this summer. The Warriors were able to re-sign starting center Kevon Looney in...
Bulls' Coby White Ready for Anything in Critical Fourth Season
Coby White ready for anything in critical fourth season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In keeping with the eclectic nature of Coby White’s NBA career, the Chicago Bulls fourth-year guard spent his 2022 offseason spraying to all developmental fields. Adding muscle in the weight room. Refining his ball-handling....
NBA returning briefly to Seattle; questions of future loom
SEATTLE (AP) — An NBA preseason game may not seem like a benchmark moment, even in a basketball-hungry city like Seattle, but Jamal Crawford believes there's value even in an exhibition. “It reignites a whole new generation of kids who need to see this,” said Crawford, a Seattle native...
Public Invited to Free Utah Jazz Open Scrimmage on Oct. 8 at Vivint Arena
First Opportunity for Fans to See In Person Head Coach Will Hardy, Roster of New and Returning Players, and Black Basketball Court. The Utah Jazz announced today an invitation for fans to attend the free Utah Jazz Open Scrimmage at 11 a.m. (MT) on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Vivint Arena for a firsthand look at the 2022-23 team.
Lakers News: When Kobe Bryant Faced Off Against Pau Gasol For Olympic Glory
The Lakers teammates found themselves on opposing sides during a memorable 2008 Olympic final.
How Cal Will Fit New Guards Devin Askew and DeJuan Clayton Into the Mix
Coach Mark Fox welcomes their versatility, giving the Bears a deeper backcourt.
