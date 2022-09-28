ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

1 Jazz player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Utah Jazz have had enough of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell-led core after multiple playoff heartbreaks. What began as a young, plucky squad that defeated the much more ballyhooed Oklahoma City Thunder big three composed of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony in 2018 turned into one of the most disappointing teams of all time, with no bigger defeat than the 25-point choke job they suffered as the one-seed against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.
ClutchPoints

Kyle Lowry’s 4-word message to Mavericks youngster after summer together

It’s a bit difficult to believe, but Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is already 36 years old. From his reputation as a temperamental player during his early professional years, he now commands so much respect from his peers. This is especially the case after he won the 2019 NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors after years of playoff disappointment.
NBA
Sporting News

Projecting Warriors' starting, closing lineup for 2022-23 season: Who will join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?

The Warriors will look slightly different after winning their fourth championship in eight seasons. While Golden State's core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remains the same, the franchise underwent a few changes this summer. The Warriors were able to re-sign starting center Kevon Looney in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Coby White Ready for Anything in Critical Fourth Season

Coby White ready for anything in critical fourth season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In keeping with the eclectic nature of Coby White’s NBA career, the Chicago Bulls fourth-year guard spent his 2022 offseason spraying to all developmental fields. Adding muscle in the weight room. Refining his ball-handling....
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NBA returning briefly to Seattle; questions of future loom

SEATTLE (AP) — An NBA preseason game may not seem like a benchmark moment, even in a basketball-hungry city like Seattle, but Jamal Crawford believes there's value even in an exhibition. “It reignites a whole new generation of kids who need to see this,” said Crawford, a Seattle native...
SEATTLE, WA
