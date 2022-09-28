Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
AccessAtlanta
Are you brave enough to take on these metro Atlanta ghost tours?
Georgia’s historic cities are the perfect backdrop for those seeking an eerie experience. From cities you’ve frequented but never realized were haunted, to historic theatres, October is the perfect time to check in with the paranormal all around you. If you dare, check out the list below:. Little...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Fair Hits This Weekend: Dates, Times, Info
It’s going to be very nice weather this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. Are you ready for some fun fames, rides and more? The Atlanta Fair is back and that means there’s going to be a lot of fun to be had. This family-friendly fun event features...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
accesswdun.com
Georgia Skin Center joins Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology
Georgia Skin Center is excited to announce they are joining Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology. The Gainesville-based Georgia Skin Center, led by Misty Caudell, MD, FAAD, FAACS will continue practice at Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology’s Gainesville location. After years serving her patients’ skincare needs, Dr. Caudell,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Yes, Empire State South Is on the Market, but It’s Not Closing
Rumors of the imminent closure of Empire State South are greatly exaggerated, and Five and Ten in Athens is not for sale, according to chef Hugh Acheson. While yes, Empire State South is on the market, as first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in July, Acheson says there’s currently no active deal on the table and the midtown Atlanta restaurant remains open and under his direction, along with chef Sam Herndon. Acheson and Herndon are co-leading the kitchen at Empire State South, following the departure of chef Daniel Porubiansky, who left the restaurant in September to return to Bacchanalia.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
Will’s House From 'Stranger Things' Is On Zillow & The Photos Are Spookier Than The Series
An iconic home in pop culture is currently listed on Zillow and Stranger Things fans will identify every corner of this property. That’s right, we are talking about Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers’ house — and it looks spookier in real life. Located in Fayetteville, GA the...
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
Former metro Atlanta high school basketball standout diagnosed with cancer
TYRONE, Ga. — A former star high school basketball player from metro Atlanta has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his college team. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Myles Rice was a top 15 college basketball prospect when he played for Sandy Creek High...
secretatlanta.co
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Blacktoberfest Celebration
Blacktoberfest is an awesome festival kicking off this annual tradition in Atlanta, a celebration of beer, food, art, and entertainment that’ll take place during the second weekend of October. This will be the third installment of the beloved festival, founded by Black Brew’s Culture in Saint Louis. Finally...
Emory Wheel
Renew your wardrobe with Atlanta’s tasteful thrift store selections
Out of the Closet’s bright pink exterior is hard to miss. With over 20 stores across the United States, the thrift chain has quickly become a go-to for avid bargain shoppers. Luckily for Emory students, there’s a location just three miles away. This thrift store is full of...
Alpharetta Housewives LLC Is Bridging the Gap Between Local Businesses and Consumers
The pandemic created devastating results for many companies, causing business owners to become out of reach with potential customers. Branda Peterson, creator of Alpharetta Housewives LLC (AH) and Branda’s Life, launched the AH brand to provide a platform that offers a pool of opportunities to her community of subscribers. The platform opened up a lane for local businesses to merge with shoppers within the Alpharetta, Georgia, area.
Garden & Gun
When the Grit Is Gone
I remember my first visit to Athens, Georgia, vividly. One bright fall day two decades ago, I found myself bouncing along in the cab of journalist Doug Monroe’s pickup truck on the way to visit his class at the University of Georgia. From Atlanta, Highway 78 took us through small towns and past sprawling farms. Eventually we reached downtown Athens, walked past its historic storefronts, and crossed the campus quad. This particular point may be up for debate, but I swear students were lounging under trees with their textbooks, looking like the cover of a college catalog.
WALB 10
Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police continue investigating the mysterious disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife and mother who was found dead in northeast Georgia only hours after she was reported missing. Here is a timeline of the case:. Sept. 9, 2022. Husband Steven Collier will...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Comments / 0