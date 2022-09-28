WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.

