TechRadar
No, the IRS is not texting you - it's a phishing scam
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning citizens that the number of SMS phishing attacks impersonating the tax office has gone through the roof lately. "So far in 2022, the IRS has identified and reported thousands of fraudulent domains tied to multiple MMS/SMS/text scams (known as smishing) targeting taxpayers," the IRS said in a recent warning (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Ofcom urges broadband providers to abandon price hikes as millions struggle with bills
Ofcom has urged broadband operators to abandon mid-contract price hikes as a record number of households struggle to afford their communications services. The regulator’s annual affordability study found 29% of customers, around eight million households, are having problems paying their mobile, broadband and television bills – double the figure from last year.
TechRadar
Social media hacking: how to protect your account against intruders
No matter if you have been cautious when browsing the web and even downloaded a security software like a VPN to secure your connection, you are still at risk to be targeted from hackers' attacks. Social media hacking, for example, is on the rise. And, this is not just because...
CoinTelegraph
CFTC takes legal action against Digitex futures exchange and CEO
The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, filed a complaint against Digitex LLC and its founder and CEO Adam Todd for failing to register the cryptocurrency futures exchange and manipulating the price of its DGTX token. According to a Sept. 30 court filing in the Southern District of...
TechRadar
Even the Windows logo isn't safe from malware
It appears that not even the iconic Windows logo is safe from malware (opens in new tab) anymore, as some cybercriminals managed to successfully hide malicious code inside it. Cybersecurity experts at Symantec claim to have spotted one such campaign using a process of hiding malicious code in otherwise harmless images, otherwise known as steganography.
Gizmodo
Wall Street Firms Pay Ridiculously Small Penalty for Failing to Preserve Texts
The Securities and Exchange Commission delivered the lightest of slaps on the wrist to 16 Wall Street financial firms on Tuesday for “widespread and longstanding failures” to preserve employee communications like texts and WhatsApp messages—a clear violation of recordkeeping provisions in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
thenewscrypto.com
Hacker Group Lazarus Targets Users Via Coinbase Job Posts
The malware campaign prompts members of the crypto community to download a PDF. Lazarus is a hacker group supported financially by the North Korean government. Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange, has been the latest victim of a hacking group called Lazarus. According to a report by cyber security company Sentinel One....
TechRadar
WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you
WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
TechRadar
Criminals are registering millions of malware-spreading domains every month
Every month, cybercriminals register roughly 13 million domains to be used to host and distribute malware (opens in new tab), in phishing campaigns, or otherwise malicious activities. This is according to cybersecurity researchers at Akamai, which claims to have flagged some 79 million brand new, malicious domains in the first...
TechRadar
Open source software hijacked by North Korean hackers
Infamous North Korean threat actor Lazarus Group has been observed engaging in a highly sophisticated, targeted malware attack that involves compromising popular open-source software and running spear phishing campaigns. As a result, it has managed to compromise “numerous” organizations in the media, defense and aerospace, as well as IT services...
TechRadar
NetSuite to automate one of the most painful business tasks
Oracle NetSuite has announced an expansion of its business management platform that should help streamline the arduous accounts payable (AP) process for customers. At SuiteWorld 2022, its latest annual conference, the company unveiled NetSuite AP Automation, which it describes as “the only solution that embeds banking services into a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system”.
TechRadar
Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units
Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
FCA: Crypto Firms Denied Licenses Are Re-Applying
At the Consumer Protection in Financial Services Summit in London Thursday (Sept. 29), Sheldon Mills, executive director for competition and consumers at the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that crypto companies were undeterred by initial failure to obtain licenses to operate in Britain and were submitting new applications.
decrypt.co
CFTC Sues Founder of Crypto Exchange Digitex for Pumping Token, Failing to Register
The commission alleges in the lawsuit that Digitex has "never been registered with the Commission in any capacity." The Commodities Futures Trading Commission has sued Adam Todd, the founder of crypto derivatives exchange Digitex, for allegedly running an illegal trading platform. The CFTC says Digitex has “never been registered with...
TechRadar
Microsoft Exchange Online is making some major access changes
Microsoft is set to phase out the use of Client Access Rules (CARs) in Exchange Online. CARs help users control access to their Exchange Online organization based on client properties or client access requests, using details such as their IP address (IPv4 and IPv6), authentication type, user property values, and the protocol, application, service, or the resource that they're using to connect.
TechRadar
Google's Python-writing code system is going pay-as-you-go
Google is changing the payment model for Colaboratory, its Python-writing code system. Informally known as Colab, the platform is designed for users to write and execute Python code from within your browser, and is marketed to all types of users including students, data scientists, and AI researchers. The company boasts...
CoinTelegraph
Sociogram: The first social network focused on decentralization & security + MEME Contest $15,000!
Today we are happy to announce the launch of Sociogram. The first social network with a focus on decentralization and security. Sociogram respects the basic human right of freedom of speech. With the help of decentralized protocols, it allows you to return this right that traditional social networks have stripped you of.
AdWeek
Meta Settles Data-Scraping Lawsuit Filed by Facebook in October 2020
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). In yet another example of the swift justice system in the U.S. at its finest, Meta reached a...
LAW・
Elon Musk Twitter Case Deposition Delayed, FTX US Goes Shopping, Spotify's Analyst Sees Audiobooks Immaterial: Top Financial Media Stories Tuesday, September 27
The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date. According to court filings, the original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, possibly extending to Wednesday.
