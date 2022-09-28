ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Upgrade Your Career: Empower One Career Fair | October 20

By Stowe
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hr2Bo_0iDmWtF100
Source: Crowl Media / Crowl Media

The EmpowerOne Career Fair presented by Z107.9 is going down Thursday, October 20th from 3p-7p at Tower City located in Downtown Cleveland. Come participate in free mock interviews and resume building activities. Then connect with employers who are seeking to hire. If you are an employer interested in having a booth at the career fair please call us at (216) 579-111.

It’s the EmpowerOne Career Fair powered by Janitorial Service INC.

Ohio’s leading commercial janitorial service provider and Z107.9.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Skills#Janitorial Service Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
103.3 WKFR

Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio

Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
Cleveland.com

Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
365
Followers
5K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy