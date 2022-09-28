Upgrade Your Career: Empower One Career Fair | October 20
The EmpowerOne Career Fair presented by Z107.9 is going down Thursday, October 20th from 3p-7p at Tower City located in Downtown Cleveland. Come participate in free mock interviews and resume building activities. Then connect with employers who are seeking to hire. If you are an employer interested in having a booth at the career fair please call us at (216) 579-111.
