Jacksonville, FL

Trevor Lawrence is Jaguars' first AFC Offensive Player of the Week in 12 years

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence snapped an unflattering streak for the franchise Wednesday when he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lawrence, 22, completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 115.5 passer rating in the 38-10 win.

He’s the first Jaguars player to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors since quarterback David Garrard got the distinction for throwing for 260 yards and four touchdowns in a 2010 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

In the 12 years since Garrard’s award-winning day, the Jaguars have seen big performances out of players like Maurice Jones-Drew, Justin Blackmon, Leonard Fournette, and even quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Gardner Minshew. However, only defensive players and special teamers for the Jaguars have been named an AFC Player of the Week since 2010.

Lawrence had tough competition for the award in Week 3 as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 218 yards with four touchdowns and ran for another 107 yards with a touchdown. Lawrence was the more efficient passer and Jackson threw an interception in the Ravens’ 37-26 win over the New England Patriots.

Last year, Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors when he recorded a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery against the Buffalo Bills. Kicker Matthew Wright was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week three games prior to that when he made field goals from 53 and 54 yards in the final four minutes of a win against the Miami Dolphins.

Jaguars who earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors prior to 2010 include Jones-Drew, Fred Taylor , Mark Brunell, James Stewart, and Natrone Means.

