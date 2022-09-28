Read full article on original website
Related
theproxyreport.com
WIU Volleyball Recap 9/26
The Western Illinois Volleyball team concluded their home stretch as they took on North Dakota State University on Saturday (Sept. 24). NDSU started off hot in the first set as they took a quick 6-1 lead. Brittany Wulf and Grace Kremer responded back for the Leathernecks, cutting the lead to 6-4. The Bison fought back going on a 8-1 run to take the first set 25-14. The Leathernecks came out hot in the second set taking a 6-2 lead. The Bison responded with a 6-2 run to tie the set at eight. NDSU continued to dominate as they went on a 7-1 and took set two 25-18. The Leathernecks fought hard but fell to NDSU in the third set 25-23. Sophomore Karli Wenzel led the team with 15 digs, Brittany Wulf recorded her fifth double-double of the season with ten kills and 13 digs, and Maggie Cracker also recorded a double-double with 22 assists and ten digs.
High school to donate to hospitalized student
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tspr.org
Yale honors Macomb High School teacher
The Yale Educator Recognition Program honors outstanding high school educators. They are nominated by their former students who are part of the incoming class at Yale. Nearly 340 educators were nominated for the 2022 Yale Educator Award. They came from 43 states and 21 countries. 48 teachers and 29 counselors...
Pen City Current
Seither & Cherry hits 150 years
Seither & Cherry Co. celebrated it’s 150th anniversary in business with a celebration Wednesday at Victory Park in Keokuk, Iowa. Seither & Cherry Co. is a multi-discipline contractor providing structural steel erection, heavy rigging, electrical service, piping, conveyor installation, mechanical installation, equipment installation, carpentry, industrial concrete and industrial maintenance services throughout the Midwest. They specialize in working in industrial settings. Their family of companies also includes Tri-State Sheet Metal and McDowell Crane & Rigging. Tri-State Sheet Metal provides custom sheet metal fabrication, installation of ventilation and dust collection systems, equipment lining services, tank fabrication and more. McDowell Crane & Rigging offers short term and long term crane rentals.
muddyrivernews.com
‘A snapshot in time’: Sixty-six years after buying ’56 Chevy Bel Air, Quincy man surprised when son brings it back home
QUINCY — Bing Welper was sitting on the porch of his home on the morning of Father’s Day this spring when he looked outside and noticed a familiar car pulling up on the driveway. “That’s my car,” he said as a huge grin grew across his awe-struck face....
wlds.com
Improvements Coming to Community Park, Nichols Park, and MLK Memorial
Jacksonville’s two largest parks will see some needed attention this fall after a pair of major storms and one small fire over the last year. The Jacksonville City Council approved funding for sprucing up both a memorial and a major sign in Community Park during last night’s regular meeting.
RELATED PEOPLE
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
1470 WMBD
Peoria natives waiting out hurricane impacts in Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Roughly 2.5 million people in Florida are under some kind of evacuation plan awaiting Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Cindy Ardis-Jenkins, a Peoria Native now living in Cape Coral, Florida,. says they’re far enough from Punta Gorda, where the eye of the storm is expected to...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopened after cement truck overturns in Peoria
UPDATE 4:49 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says all lanes are back open. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Northbound Knoxville Avenue and Eastbound War Memorial Drive are closed after a cement mixer truck overturned Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released, but a 25 News crew was told...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
09/27/22 - 5:35 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited William Francis Rankin, 43, of Donnellson in the 1100 block of 21st Street on a charge of driving while barred. 09/27/22 - 5:57 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of 303rd Avenue.
khqa.com
Man facing child endangerment, battery charges
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hull man was arrested on Wednesday, September 21 after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at the beginning of the month began to investigate a report of suspected child abuse. Kris W. Koeller, 50, is facing charges on five counts of aggravated battery, nine...
977wmoi.com
Man Wanted on Numerous Felony Cases in McDonough and Warren Counties
Featured Fugitive Jayson A. Kurdi DOB 08/19/1985 is wanted for Failure to Appear on numerous felony cases in McDonough and Warren counties. Kurdi is wanted in McDonough County for Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding w/damage >$300, and Fleeing and Eluding. Kurdi is also wanted in Warrren County for Aggravated Delivery of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn claims judge has put him at ‘very unfair disadvantage’ and ‘blatantly lied,’ files motion for replacement
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class X felonies in Adams County in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, filed a motion last week requesting a substitution of judge in his case in Adams County Circuit Court. Yohn, 35, is defending himself against...
Comments / 0