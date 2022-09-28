The Western Illinois Volleyball team concluded their home stretch as they took on North Dakota State University on Saturday (Sept. 24). NDSU started off hot in the first set as they took a quick 6-1 lead. Brittany Wulf and Grace Kremer responded back for the Leathernecks, cutting the lead to 6-4. The Bison fought back going on a 8-1 run to take the first set 25-14. The Leathernecks came out hot in the second set taking a 6-2 lead. The Bison responded with a 6-2 run to tie the set at eight. NDSU continued to dominate as they went on a 7-1 and took set two 25-18. The Leathernecks fought hard but fell to NDSU in the third set 25-23. Sophomore Karli Wenzel led the team with 15 digs, Brittany Wulf recorded her fifth double-double of the season with ten kills and 13 digs, and Maggie Cracker also recorded a double-double with 22 assists and ten digs.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO