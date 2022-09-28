ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7...
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
García hits grand slam in Marlins' 4-2 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Avisaíl García came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth straight, 2-0 to the Cubs in Chicago. “We still have an opportunity in front of us and got to come out and play a good game tomorrow,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. The Brewers have six games remaining over the next six days, all at home — three more against Miami and three against Arizona. The Phillies have seven games to go, all on the road. They play four games at Washington, starting with a doubleheader Friday, then three at Houston.
