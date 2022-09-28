Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
lakelandcurrents.com
Lakeland Harvest Festival Set For October 22
Mark your calendar for The City of Lakeland Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athletic Complex located at 9661 Memphis-Arlington Rd. It’s the first Harvest Festival (formerly known as the Halloween Festival) since COVID. City staff is working hard to make the event extra special. The free event includes games, face painting, balloon art, bounce house and inflatable course, prizes, and the popular costume contest.
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
St. Jude Ironman Competition to shut down dozens of roads this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022 St. Jude Ironman Competition is set for Oct. 1 in Memphis. Roughly 3,000 athletes are expected to participate in the event, a late-season race. The event will also shut down over two dozen roads around Shelby Farms and other areas of Shelby County on Saturday.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sept. 30-Oct. 1
The Memphis Tigers are taking on Temple on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Tickets start at $20. If you would like to buy a ticket, click here. The 2022 Mempho Fest is returning this weekend and bringing nearly 20 musical artists to the Radians Amphitheatre stage at the Memphis Botanic […]
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this week
If you've been looking for another place to save on food and other grocery items, you may be interested to learn that a major wholesale supermarket chain will be opening another new grocery store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more.
tri-statedefender.com
Fellowship hall at Magnolia First Baptist named for late Pastor Bass
The 1500 block of South Cooper St. looked like a block party as old church members and families, who had long moved away, recently came back to honor the late Pastor W.H. Bass. “Coach Roosevelt Hancock (former head football coach at Hamilton High School) was inside the Fellowship Hall giving...
actionnews5.com
Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
Why it’s so hard to attract grocery stores in parts of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The time it takes you to drive from Memphis to Little Rock, Arkansas. That’s how long it takes one Memphis man to just get fresh, affordable food. James Riley was patiently waiting for a bus with his groceries next to him on a Friday afternoon. Riley said he lives in Smokey City in […]
localmemphis.com
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
“What are my rights?” East Memphis business questions eviction in middle of five-year lease
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jazmine Tricoche first opened the doors to her event center, she said she wanted to help make the dreams of the community a reality. “I love bringing creative dreams to life,” said Tricoche, the owner of the Dream Center Event Venue in east Memphis. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re surprised. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower or wedding.”
shelby-news.com
Fundraiser for city employee
Members of City Administration and the Germantown Police Department are partnering to raise funds for the City’s Senior Communications Strategist, Stacey Crockett (Ewell) and her family. Stacey (pictured above with her son) has recently faced health challenges and underwent open heart surgery. She has made a remarkable recovery and her friends are hoping to help alleviate some of her medical expenses.
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
IFF Job Fair this Saturday
International Flavors and Fragrances is hosting a job fair this Saturday October 1st from 9a to 3p. Now hiring for Maintenance Technicians! On Site Job Interviews! $2,500 Sign on Bonus! *Bring copies of your resume*Job fair location: 4272 S. MENDENHALL RD MEMPHIS, TN Learn more at https://careers.iff.com
actionnews5.com
Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place...
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took a trip down memory lane, visiting the Mississippi trailer park where he spent his teenage years.
Amazon adopts 20 Memphis-Shelby County schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Retail and tech titan Amazon says it will be adopting 20 schools in the Memphis-Shelby County School district in a deal that might generate more excitement than Prime Day. The Amazon partnership will focus on support services at Family Resource Centers, serve as mentors and school ambassadors, offer job placement opportunities, volunteer in […]
DeSoto Times Today
Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment
Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
