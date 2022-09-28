ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, TN

lakelandcurrents.com

Lakeland Harvest Festival Set For October 22

Mark your calendar for The City of Lakeland Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athletic Complex located at 9661 Memphis-Arlington Rd. It’s the first Harvest Festival (formerly known as the Halloween Festival) since COVID. City staff is working hard to make the event extra special. The free event includes games, face painting, balloon art, bounce house and inflatable course, prizes, and the popular costume contest.
