DraftKings PA offer: Bet $5, get $100 to bet on Phillies vs Cubs with this exclusive sign-up bonus

With only a week remaining of the regular season, one of the more highly anticipated series of the entire year takes place as a battle for first place in the NL East will be on the line as the New York Mets travel south to square up with the Atlanta Braves. With that being said, it is time to look at our MLB odds series, where our Mets-Braves prediction and pick will be made.

QUEENS, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO