Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday

Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
AdWeek

Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October

Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes

You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sharon Maines’ broadcast journalism career in Lubbock dates back to 1974. After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, she has decided to retire. After 27 years on Daybreak Today, this is her final broadcast. Watch Sharon’s newscast in the live stream...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having a food drive

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having their Feed Seniors Now food and funds drive benefiting their weekend meal program. The LMOW is currently serving 500 people on a weekly basis; this is 42% more than this time last year. The final food drive is Saturday, October 1 at local Walmart’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Get more information at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Beating Texas Was Huge, But ‘What’s Next’ For Texas Tech?

There’s no doubt that beating Texas in Lubbock for the first time since 2008, and probably in their last chance to do so, was massive. It was a prove-it moment for Donovan Smith, who had to be entering the game knowing after the NC State and Houston games that his leash wasn’t long. He proved it. It was a prove-it moment for Joey McGuire who came under criticism for some questionable decisions against NC State. He quieted those by going for it eight times on fourth down and converting six. Zach Kittley had come under heavy criticism for the offense in the games against Houston and NC State, he saw those mistakes and was able to pick apart Kwiatkowski’s defense late on, after they stifled the Tech offense for four drives in the middle of the game.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
