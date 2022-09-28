There’s no doubt that beating Texas in Lubbock for the first time since 2008, and probably in their last chance to do so, was massive. It was a prove-it moment for Donovan Smith, who had to be entering the game knowing after the NC State and Houston games that his leash wasn’t long. He proved it. It was a prove-it moment for Joey McGuire who came under criticism for some questionable decisions against NC State. He quieted those by going for it eight times on fourth down and converting six. Zach Kittley had come under heavy criticism for the offense in the games against Houston and NC State, he saw those mistakes and was able to pick apart Kwiatkowski’s defense late on, after they stifled the Tech offense for four drives in the middle of the game.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO