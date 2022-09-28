ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC 29 News

Virginia Red Cross volunteers on the front lines of Hurricane Ian relief

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Over a dozen Virginia volunteers are prepared to stay weeks to help with recovery efforts in southwest Florida. American Red Cross officials report over 10,000 people are housed in shelters across the state. The Category 4 storm wreaked havoc on parts of the Sunshine State on Wednesday, ripping homes to pieces and flooding streets.
