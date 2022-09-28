Read full article on original website
Virginia Red Cross volunteers on the front lines of Hurricane Ian relief
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Over a dozen Virginia volunteers are prepared to stay weeks to help with recovery efforts in southwest Florida. American Red Cross officials report over 10,000 people are housed in shelters across the state. The Category 4 storm wreaked havoc on parts of the Sunshine State on Wednesday, ripping homes to pieces and flooding streets.
Virginia National Guard staged for possible severe weather response in state
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia National Guard staged around 60 soldiers and airmen in the Richmond, Roanoke, Abingdon and Virginia Beach areas to respond to potential weather as Virginia gets the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The guard is prepared to help transport anyone or anything necessary and assist with...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected impact on portions of Virginia. The hurricane is expected to impact the state starting Friday, Sept. 30. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact...
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
There’s a lot of talk about Covid-19 and the upcoming flu season, but doctors say kids in and around Charlottesville are dealing with just about every other sickness too. A place near and dear to the hearts of many Charlottesville pizza lovers will be closing up shop by the end of the year.
Virginia State Police, other agencies prepare for storm and offer tips
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are preparing for Tropical Storm Ian’s arrival. Police say all available state police personnel are on standby for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm’s presence. VSP’s Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are...
Anderson Street Shooting
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. Water...
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia. The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. Updated: 5 hours ago. There’s a lot of talk about Covid-19 and the upcoming flu...
