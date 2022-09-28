Read full article on original website
Louisiana receives pandemic funds
According to AP news, Louisiana was one of the states to receive a portion of the country’s $8.28 billion in pandemic funds. On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy’s trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation’s smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic.
5 Great Reasons to Take Your Kids Squirrel Hunting in Louisiana
I'm not quite sure exactly why, but I think that we have almost completely lost the love of squirrel hunting here in Louisiana. The season always begins on the first Saturday of October and for this year, that will be this Saturday, October 1, however I'm left wondering how many people will actually be in the woods to enjoy it?
Louisiana Roads Are Among the Most Dangerous in the Country
Traffic deaths are on the rise in the United States, according to a recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An estimated 20,175 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes from January through June 2022, the most in the first half of any year since 2006. (Here is a look at the deadliest year for car wrecks since seat belts became law.)
This is the wealthiest person in Louisiana, according to Forbes
Nearly every state was represented on the list. Can you guess who the wealthiest person in your state is?
CDC releases map showing obesity levels across US states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data on the state of obesity in states across the country. The new data shows that the prevalence of obesity in a state is strongly correlated with its levels of income and wealth, level of education and access to food. West Virginia, which is one of the nation’s poorest and least-educated states, is also currently its most obese: more than 40 per cent of West Virginians self-reported that they have obesity, followed closely by neighbouring Kentucky. California, Washington, Colorado, New York and Vermont were among the states with...
