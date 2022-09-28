The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data on the state of obesity in states across the country. The new data shows that the prevalence of obesity in a state is strongly correlated with its levels of income and wealth, level of education and access to food. West Virginia, which is one of the nation’s poorest and least-educated states, is also currently its most obese: more than 40 per cent of West Virginians self-reported that they have obesity, followed closely by neighbouring Kentucky. California, Washington, Colorado, New York and Vermont were among the states with...

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO