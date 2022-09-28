ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool

Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
Pantera Capital Reportedly Eyeing New $1.25B Blockchain Fund

The asset manager’s first blockchain fund had $1 billion in commitments, as of March. Pantera Capital is reportedly seeking to launch a second blockchain fund, despite the ongoing bear market that has sent crypto prices spiraling in recent months. An institutional asset manager focused on the blockchain industry, Pantera...
Playing the ‘We’re Not Terra’ Stablecoin Game

As US policymakers mull a moratorium on algorithmic stablecoins, some upstarts are still searching for alternatives to the fiat-backed variety. Stablecoin issuers have gotten pretty good at explaining what differentiates their token from Terra’s failed experiment in recent months, as they seek to fill Terra’s void while avoiding its reputation.
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
WisdomTree Set To Launch Digital Fund With Real-world Focus

$75 billion asset manager looks to bring mainstream assets, such as US Treasury bonds, onto the blockchain. A key narrative in the long-term bullish case for crypto adoption is the prospect of tokenizing off-chain assets to enable more efficient global markets. In that vein, WisdomTree is set to launch a...
Bitcoin Ranges Steady Despite Tech Downtrend

The correlation trends between crypto markets and both the US dollar and the Nasdaq has weakened this week. “​​The increase in GBP this week along with other currency instabilities has led to a stronger bid and narrative for bitcoin which we haven’t seen in some months,” Katie Talati, director of research at Arca, told Blockworks.
Nexo-labeled address withdraws $153M in Wrapped BTC from MakerDAO

Just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in NEXO price due to regulatory pressure and investor concerns, a crypto wallet address labeled as NEXO 0x8fd withdrew 7,758.8 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) — roughly worth $153M — from MakerDAO. On Sept. 26, regulators from eight U.S....
The New “Riches Trap” Cryptocurrency Investors Should Beware Of

Australians lost more than A$113 million (approximately US$81.5 million) to cryptocurrency scams between Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in early June. According to the ACCC, Australians lost a total of A$205 million (approximately US$148 million) to various scams this year, a 166 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Senate Bill Would Expand Alternative Assets In 401(k) Plans, Including Bitcoin

Republican lawmakers in the US have introduced a bill to amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) that would enable investment managers to offer Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 401(k) plans. Draft Bill To Allow Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) In 401(K) Plans. Republican members of Congress have introduced a...
