KOMU
JEIMMIE NEVALGA
Jeimmie Nevalga oversees a complex newsroom environment that brings together a diverse group of students and professionals from around the world while collaborating with the School’s other hands-on multi-platform newsrooms. These include a digital-first community newspaper, an NPR-member station and the State Government Reporting Program in Jefferson City. Nevalga is the first woman and minority to lead the news department at KOMU.
KOMU
Busy weekend of Mizzou sports brings tourism to Columbia
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will see an increase in tourism as Mizzou Athletics hosts two feature events this upcoming weekend. "This is the first fall that we've really been able to get excited about travel again," Strategic Communications Manager of the Columbia Conventions & Visitors Bureau, Megan McConachie, said. "The fans who come here for SEC games are always really impressed with our community and how open and welcome they are to all the different fanbases."
KOMU
LOOK: Bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns
A bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns. More: https://www.komu.com/news/midmissourinews/mizzou-madness-under-the-lights-at-francis-quadrangle-tips-off-friday/article_b5a52048-393c-506c-a049-4a39b4b87ce5.html. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical...
KOMU
CPS students learn about natural disasters after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA - Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers as a category 4 hurricane Wednesday. While Missouri won't see any rain from this storm, one Columbia Public Schools teacher is taking the opportunity to talk to his students about powerful storms like this and the changing climate. Mike Szydlowski is...
KOMU
Hickman aims to snap losing streak against longtime rival Jefferson City
One of Missouri’s oldest rivalries will take place Friday, as Hickman welcomes Jefferson City to Columbia. The first-ever meeting between the two programs came in 1911, and they have met annually since then. The Jays (2-3, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) lead the series 61-53-4 against the Kewpies. Hickman...
KOMU
New COU terminal expected to open 'soon' after nearly a year of construction
COLUMBIA - Columbia city officials said the Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal is expected to open "soon," at its airport advisory board meeting Wednesday afternoon. Airport manager Mike Parks said as you drive by the new terminal, it's getting near completion. The inside of the terminal is down to final cleaning and paint touch ups.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Sept. 29
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and mid-Missouri organizations didn't hesitate to respond. Workers from Missouri Task Force 1, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) and American Red Cross responded from across regions of Missouri and Arkansas are all being deployed to assist in restoration efforts. According to...
KOMU
Helias, Rock Bridge's Baumstark take top honors at CMAC Tournament
FULTON — Playing a long course in blustery conditions made it challenging for every golfer in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton played at 5,744 yards, and wind gusts regularly exceeded 15 miles per hour. “The length definitely made it a little...
KOMU
SEC announces 2023 softball conference schedule
The SEC announced its 2023 softball conference schedule Thursday. Missouri will play eight three-game conference series — four at home and four on the road. The Tigers begin conference play March 10 at home against Kentucky. MU will also host Alabama (March 31-April 2), Ole Miss (April 14-16) and Arkansas (May 5-7).
KOMU
Residents treated for smoke inhalation after Jefferson City fire
JEFFERSON CITY − Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a structure fire in Jefferson City Friday morning. Jefferson City fire responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Providence Drive. According to JCFD, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from a single-story...
KOMU
Southern Boone football plays for more than a win against Eldon
ASHLAND − Southern Boone will play for more than just a win against Eldon Friday night. The Eagles celebrate homecoming this week, and three football players were on the court. The three players raised just under $7,000 for their classmate Brooklyn Smith who is battling Lymphoma, which is when there are too many white blood cells in her body to fight illness.
KOMU
Hickman softball loses high scoring affair; Tolton soccer scores six in win
Hickman softball plated eight runs but failed to slow down the Helias offense in a 13-8 loss Wednesday in Jefferson City. The Kewpies fell behind 3-1 after two frames before they put up six runs in the top of the third, capped by Lucy Hurtado’s grand slam. The Helias...
KOMU
Boone County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Columbia teen
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Friday it is searching for a Columbia teenager who was reported as missing. Amya Williams, 14, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 27. The sheriff's office said Amya has black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall, and 179 pounds.
KOMU
Helen Osman appointed by Pope Francis as a consultant to the Vatican
Helen Osman, communications director at the Diocese of Jefferson City, has been appointed by Pope Francis to a five-year term as a consultant to the Vatican’s Dicastery for communications, according to a news release from the diocese. Osman will serve as one of the advisors to the Vatican on...
KOMU
Minor vehicle collision in Boone County Friday evening
COLUMBIA - A minor collision occurred in Boone County Friday evening. The crash happened on Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill Road. The crash led to one car being towed. This story is developing and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
KOMU
Mizzou's Lovett grows into star receiver
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers are back at home this weekend, facing off against the number one team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs. This is the second time in the Eliah Drinkwitz era the Tigers have hosted the number one team. They lost the 2020 season opener to Alabama.
KOMU
Army Corps of Engineers commits to flood resiliency study in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Tuesday for a flood resiliency study in Brunswick. Brunswick, which lies in the Chariton County floodplains, is at the intersection of three rivers. It experienced significant flooding in 1993, and most recently, in 2019.
KOMU
‘Better each week’: Rulo’s Russellville remains among other mid-Mo unbeatens
Tim Rulo has the community of Russellville ecstatic as his team prepares for a game no one thought it would be in — an undefeated homecoming matchup in Week 6. “Hopefully our effort and product on the field makes people proud,” Rulo said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do, is try to make people proud to be from Russellville. No matter what the contest might be, in this case football.”
KOMU
Columbia Housing Authority gives update on low-income housing project
COLUMBIA − The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met at City Hall Wednesday to hear updates on plans to improve low-income housing. The council heard a presentation from Randy Cole, the CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority. "We want this housing to look like market-rate housing that any middle class...
KOMU
Lake Regional providing bivalent COVID booster vaccines
OSAGE BEACH - The Lake Regional Health System announced it is now offering Pfizer's bivalent COVID vaccine booster at all of its primary care clinics. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends that all people age 12 and older receive a bivalent booster. This also includes those who have received all primary doses and boosters.
