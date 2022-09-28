ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Anker's newest earbuds are here to help you rock all day and sleep through every night

While Sony and Samsung may be the most popular names in true wireless earbuds — well, that aren't Apple-owned — Anker's audio-focused Soundcore has proven itself over the last several years, making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, known for value, ease of use, and comfort. Its Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are some of the comfiest our earbud expert Daniel Bader has ever worn, and the frequent deals they receive help them offer premium grade sound and ANC for half the price of its Sony, Jabra, and Google brethren. (Speaking of, they're still $51 off right now.)
Best Amazon Deals: AirPods Pro Headphones, Echo Show and More

Amazon is often the go-to place for anything you buy online, but how can you be sure you're getting the best price? Well, the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for the best Amazon deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness, fashion, everyday essentials and more, so we know a good deal when we see one. To make things easier for you, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals below so you'll always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
Amazon's cheap QLED 4K TVs have great PS5 support, but there's a Dolby Atmos catch

At Amazon's big September 2022 event, the company unveiled the first QLED Fire TVs made under its own Omni brand. The initial info sounded incredibly well specced for the price – we're talking a direct full array backlight with local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive HDR, the wider colors of QLED, 4K resolution, a nearly bezel-free design, and 65-inch and 75-inch size options, all for $799 for the 65-inch, or $1,099 for the 75-inch. (The sets are not currently planned for launch outside the US.)
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones drop to lowest price ever

Bose's QuietComfort headphones have become some of the most popular ANC headphones out there, and right now, the QC45 are on sale at Amazon for just $249, their lowest ever price (opens in new tab). If you've been waiting, now's your time. We gave the wireless headphones four stars in...
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Amazon's new cheap QLED 4K TVs offer ridiculous specs for the price

Amazon has upped its Fire TV game considerably with today’s announcement of the Omni QLED series 4K TVs. The new sets, which will be available in 65- and 75-inch screen sizes only, bring features typically found in higher-priced TVs such as Quantum Dot color and full-array local dimming, and also come with a new Fire TV Ambient Experience that allows for artwork and photos to be displayed when the set is not in use.
Apple could upgrade the original AirPods Pro with a key new feature

We've been very much impressed with the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, and that's partly down to the Adaptive Transparency tech they offer. Now it looks as though the same feature could be heading to the original Apple AirPods Pro as well. As spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab)...
Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 7 7700X: which one you should get

The new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors have now hit the market, and they have landed with quite a splash, earning covetted five-star reviews from us for two of the chips in the initial launch lineup, while the remaining two are looking just as solid as we continue to test them.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might not be much of an upgrade

Typically, new phones in Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra line are among the most exciting handsets of the year, but that might not be the case with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as a leak suggests you could be hard pressed to tell the difference between this and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Don't miss this RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal at Walmart - it's the cheapest we've seen

Walmart has just posted the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal we've seen so far this year with this excellent Acer Nitro 5 for just $729.99 (was $999) (opens in new tab). A whopping $270 discount makes this machine – which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 5600H processor – an absolutely fantastic buy if you're looking for a decent level of performance on a budget.
The world’s largest foldable screen could give Samsung some hints on its next Fold

Display specialist Viewsonic has pulled back the curtain on its huge LDS-135-151 foldable (but not rollable) LCD screen. Given its price, $85,000 in the US (opens in new tab) (around £78,000, AU$130,000), and its deliberate lack of cutting-edge AV features, its main target will be corporate events, presentations and exhibitions where large format displays are the norm.
