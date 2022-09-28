Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
French Bulldog from Lubbock makes Walkin’ Pets calendar for the 6th time
Kardi, the French Bulldog will make her 6th ever appearance in the calendar. LUBBOCK, Texas – Walkin’ Pets, a company devoted to helping elderly, disabled and handicapped pets, announced in a press release that a French Bulldog from Lubbock, Texas won a spot in the 2023 Walkin’ Pets Calendar. Kardi became paralyzed from Intervertebral Disc […]
Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday
Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
Barstool’s Dana Beers Recaps Magical Trip to Lubbock
"My name is Dana Beers and I'm looking for a college to root for, for the rest of my life." That opening line, and the Panhandlers singing "West Texas in My Eye," is an electric opening for this video and indicative of the trip Beers had to Lubbock. In the...
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Lubbock closing its doors
LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is closing its doors on Friday due to inflation and increasing cost of operating. Tory Bruggeman, owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said no one saw it coming after 4 years. She started the business after not knowing what to do after graduation back in 2018. Then, in […]
Shout-Out to Lubbock’s Souper Salad for Always Being Totally Delicious
I'm a massive fan of Souper Salad. It's been one of my favorite places to eat in Lubbock since I was a kid. I usually go there with my family at least once a month, and it's always good. The food is consistent, the atmosphere is friendly, and the salad bar is always well stocked.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
AdWeek
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Handicapped attendees express difficulties getting around the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – As the South Plains Fair quickly comes to an end, some people a part of the handicapped community have had a hard time enjoying the experience like everyone else. Across the grounds, specifically around the food court and amusement rides, there are many thick extension cables that make it difficult for those […]
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October
Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes
You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Lubbock Restaurants According to Yelp
Yelp reviews can either make or break a business. Much of the time, people only report to Yelp when they've had a bad experience and don't typically go out of their way to give reviews when they have a good one. I always try to keep that in mind and take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sharon Maines’ broadcast journalism career in Lubbock dates back to 1974. After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, she has decided to retire. After 27 years on Daybreak Today, this is her final broadcast. Watch Sharon’s newscast in the live stream...
everythinglubbock.com
Thomas Cattle sisters bring home Reserve Grand Champion award
LUBBOCK, Texas- Thomas Cattle Wolforth sisters Kynlee Mae Thomas and Kaydee Thomas brought family raised cattle to the South Plains Fair cattle showcase. The sisters walked away Reserve Grand Champions.
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s Lubbock Performance Was Simply Wonderful
'Weird Al' Yankovic performed last night at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall (1300 Mac Davis Lane) and it was really, really wonderful. I saw true 'Weird Al' fans, all decked out in their Hawaiian shirts, leave the concert hall smiling and misty-eyed. It was such a beautiful thing to see. This...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having a food drive
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having their Feed Seniors Now food and funds drive benefiting their weekend meal program. The LMOW is currently serving 500 people on a weekly basis; this is 42% more than this time last year. The final food drive is Saturday, October 1 at local Walmart’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Get more information at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
Win VIP Tickets to Nightmare On 19th Street on Halloween Night
Halloween is almost here, and we want you to celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style. We're giving away a 4-pack of VIP passes to Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock that are good exclusively for Halloween night. That means you and three friends can get scared silly in the Hub City's premier haunted attraction.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0